Get to grips with some common Cheltenham offers like Best Odds Guaranteed and the meaning of SP

Best Odds Guaranteed & Starting Price: Complete Explanation

Best Odds Guaranteed & Starting Price: Complete Explanation

"Best odds guaranteed" and "Starting Price" are two important concepts in horse racing betting. Understanding how they work helps you maximise your betting value and protect your selections.

What is Best Odds Guaranteed?

Best odds guaranteed means:

  • You place a bet at fixed odds
  • If the Starting Price (SP) is higher than your fixed odds, you're paid at the higher Starting Price
  • If the Starting Price is lower than your fixed odds, you're paid at your fixed odds
  • You always get the best of your fixed odds or the Starting Price

Why It's Valuable

Best odds guaranteed protects you against:

  • Odds shortening: If the horse becomes more popular and odds shorten, you're protected
  • Market movement: You get the best outcome regardless of how odds move
  • Timing risk: You don't have to time your bet perfectly

How It Works: Examples

Scenario 1: Odds Shorten Before Race

  • You bet at 5/1 fixed odds
  • The horse becomes popular
  • Starting Price comes in at 4/1
  • You're paid at 5/1 (your original odds, which are better)

Scenario 2: Odds Lengthen Before Race

  • You bet at 5/1 fixed odds
  • The horse becomes less popular
  • Starting Price comes in at 6/1
  • You're paid at 6/1 (the Starting Price, which is better)

Scenario 3: Odds Stay the Same

  • You bet at 5/1 fixed odds
  • Starting Price is 5/1
  • You're paid at 5/1 (both are the same)

What is Starting Price?

Starting Price is the official odds at which a horse is backed to win at the moment the race starts.

How Starting Price Works

The Betting Market

Before a race:

  • Bookmakers set opening odds (often several days before)
  • Bettors place bets at various odds
  • Odds fluctuate based on betting volume
  • As race time approaches, odds typically shorten
  • At the moment the race starts, the Starting Price (SP) is established

Odds Movement

Odds change constantly based on:

  • Betting volume: Heavy backing shortens odds
  • News: Injuries, withdrawals, or weather changes
  • Expert tips: Popular tipster recommendations
  • Market conditions: Bookmakers adjusting to manage risk
  • Time: Odds typically shorten as race time approaches
  • Early odds (days before) are often longer than late odds (at race time). Odds generally firm (shorten) as race time approaches.

When Best Odds Guaranteed Applies

Applies to:

  • Win bets
  • Place bets
  • Each-way bets
  • Some bookmakers extend it to other bet types

Doesn't apply to:

  • Accumulators (typically)
  • Some promotional bets
  • Certain market types
  • Bets placed with free bets (varies by bookmaker)

Always check terms to confirm.

A group of horses jumping the last hurdle at Cheltenham Festival in 2025

Strategic Use of BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)

Bet Earlier for Better Odds

Early odds are typically longer. Best odds guaranteed protects you if odds shorten. However, to guard against this be aware that some bookmakers may place limits on bets struck early.

Example:

  • You spot value at 8/1 early
  • You bet with best odds guaranteed
  • Odds shorten to 6/1 before race
  • You're paid at 8/1 (your original odds)

Avoid Betting Late

Late odds are typically shorter. Best odds guaranteed is less valuable when odds are already short. Betting late doesn't give odds much room to lengthen.

Bookmakers Offering BOG

Most major UK bookmakers offer best odds guaranteed on horse racing and some of them may include:

  • Paddy Power
  • Betfair
  • Sky Bet
  • Coral
  • Ladbrokes
  • William Hill
  • Bet365

Check individual bookmakers for specific terms and coverage.

Terms and Conditions

Typical Restrictions

Bet types:

  • Usually applies to win and place bets
  • May not apply to accumulators
  • Some bookmakers extend to all bet types

Odds restrictions:

  • May require minimum odds (e.g., 1/5 or 4/5)
  • Very short odds may be excluded
  • Check specific terms

Customer restrictions:

  • May apply only to new customers
  • Some restrict to existing customers
  • Varies by bookmaker

Free bet restrictions:

  • May not apply to free bets
  • Varies by bookmaker
  • Check terms carefully

Comparing BOG Across Bookmakers

Different bookmakers have different BOG terms:

  • Coverage: Which bet types are covered?
  • Odds thresholds: Are there minimum odds requirements?
  • Customer eligibility: Who can use it?
  • Exceptions: Are there any exclusions?

Compare before choosing a bookmaker.

BOG at Cheltenham

Most major bookmakers offer best odds guaranteed on Cheltenham Festival races:

  • Applies to all four days
  • Covers all races
  • Often highlighted in promotional material
  • Particularly valuable during the festival

Maximising BOG

Identify Value Early

Look for value before odds shorten. Bet with best odds guaranteed to protect your value if odds move.

Combine with Research

Don't just bet because of BOG. Still research thoroughly. Use BOG as protection, not justification.

Use on Longer Odds

BOG is more valuable on longer odds. More room for odds to move. Better protection potential.

Track Odds Movement

Monitor how odds move after you bet. Understand market dynamics. Learn which horses attract betting.

The Bottom Line

Best odds guaranteed is a valuable protection that ensures you receive the better of your fixed odds or the Starting Price. Most major bookmakers offer BOG on horse racing, particularly during the Cheltenham Festival. Use BOG strategically to identify value early while protecting against adverse odds movement.

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

