Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on a goal to be scored in Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Kick off: 12:30 GMT

Venue: Villa Park

Big Picture: Stakes & Context

Aston Villa vs Arsenal is one of the standout fixtures of the weekend, featuring two teams in excellent form. Villa have been resurgent this season, climbing towards the top end of the table and turning Villa Park into a fortress. Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive as league leaders, currently unbeaten in 18 matches across all competitions and determined to keep their grip on the top spot.

Recent Form & Head-to-Head Trends

Villa are fresh from a chaotic and thrilling 4–3 win over Brighton on Wednesday night.

They’ve been scoring freely, especially at home, where their intensity and direct attacking play have been decisive.

Their recent run of results has pushed them into the upper tier of the league after a shaky start.

Villa Park has become one of the toughest away trips in the league.

Arsenal remain unbeaten in 18 straight matches in all competitions.

They’ve been scoring consistently both home and away.

Their recent away performances have shown resilience, attacking variety, and solid control of matches.

Recent meetings between Villa and Arsenal have tended to produce goals, often with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Team News & Injuries

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings is expected to miss out with a thigh problem.

Ross Barkley remains unavailable due to a knee injury.

Villa’s likely XI includes:

Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara; McGinn, Rogers; Guessand, Watkins.

Arsenal

Defensive concerns continue with several long-term injuries still affecting squad depth.

Declan Rice and Cristian Mosquera are doubts following minor setbacks.

There is optimism around returns for William Saliba and Leandro Trossard , which could stabilise things.

Despite the injury list, Arsenal’s attacking core is intact — meaning they should still create plenty of chances.

Arsenal XI likely includes: Raya, White, Timber, Hicapie, Calfiori, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Gyokeres, Madueke.

Tactical Preview & Match Dynamics

This matchup is set up for an energetic, open game:

Aston Villa will likely press, attack in numbers, and try to exploit any makeshift Arsenal defensive combinations. Their transitions and vertical play often create high-quality chances.

Arsenal won’t sit back — they remain composed in possession, fast in wide areas, and efficient on the break. Even with defensive issues, their attacking system makes them dangerous in every match.

Combine Villa’s attacking intensity with Arsenal’s ambition to maintain their lead at the top, and the match has strong potential for early action and at least one goal.

Players to Watch

Villa’s talisman, constantly involved in goals, and full of confidence after his recent brace. A major threat against any defence.

If selected, his intelligent movement and speed can cause problems for Arsenal’s back line, particularly if rotations or injuries force changes.

One of the Premier League’s most consistent wide threats. His cutting runs and decision-making make him a prime candidate to contribute to a goal-scoring moment.

Expected to play a crucial role in ball progression and chance creation, especially if Arsenal are without some midfield regulars.

Prediction & Betting Angle

My Take

With both clubs in excellent form — and both showing the ability to score — this match should deliver at least one goal. Villa’s home intensity combined with Arsenal’s attacking rhythm makes a goalless game highly unlikely.

