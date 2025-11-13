Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Eubank vs Benn – 50/1 to go past the first round

Build-Up to the Rematch

The rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will take place on Saturday 15 November 2025 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

This is the return match after their first war in April, which Eubank Jr won by unanimous decision (116-112 on all three cards).

The fight has strong narrative hooks: the sons of boxing legends (Eubank Jr’s father is ­­­Chris Eubank Sr; Benn is the son of ­­­Nigel Benn) renewing the rivalry.

The contest will again be at middleweight (160 lbs) with a 10-lb re-hydration clause (i.e., fighters cannot exceed ~170 lbs on fight-day morning).

Promotional build-up has been intense: weight talk, trash-talk, media appearances, contract uncertainty (Eubank Jr recently admitted some terms were still unresolved).

Undercard fights have been confirmed and viewing options (via DAZN PPV) announced.

Here are some of the key statistics and performance indicators heading into the rematch:

Tale of the Tape

Eubank Jr: Age 36, Height approx 5′11″, Reach ~72.4″. Record: 35-3 (25 KOs).

Benn: Age 29, Height ~5′8″, Reach ~68″. Record: 23-1 (14 KOs) as of Nov 2025.

Odds heading in: Eubank Jr is clear favourite; Benn is the under-dog but dangerous.

Performance Metrics (from first fight)

From their April encounter:

Eubank Jr landed ~367 of 912 punches (≈ 40.2%) whereas Benn landed ~215 of 593 (≈ 36.3%) according to one breakdown.

Eubank averages more rounds per fight (≈6.3) than Benn (≈4.3) across careers.

Strengths & Weaknesses

Eubank Jr: Advantage in height/reach, experience, stamina. Weaknesses include the weight cut and potential slowing by re-hydration clause.

Benn: Explosive power, hungry for redemption, coming off first defeat so highly motivated. But he is shorter, has less reach, and is moving up in weight.

What to watch for

Will Benn adjust his style to exploit his speed and avoid Eubank’s jab/reach?

Can Eubank Jr dictate distance and pace again, perhaps earlier this time, while managing his weight safely?

Does the re-hydration clause favour one over the other (some believe it somewhat neutralises Eubank’s size advantage)?

Round-by-Round Breakdown (First Fight & What Could Change)

Here is a look at how their first fight unfolded round-by-round (in broad strokes) and how things may evolve:

First Fight Recap

Rounds 1-4: Benn started aggressively, seeking to impose himself, close the distance, bring pressure. Eubank Jr used his jab and reach to keep Benn at bay and pick his shots. (Eubank landed more overall, Benn had bursts.)

Benn started aggressively, seeking to impose himself, close the distance, bring pressure. Eubank Jr used his jab and reach to keep Benn at bay and pick his shots. (Eubank landed more overall, Benn had bursts.) Rounds 5-8: A competitive middle segment. Benn began showing that he could absorb Eubank’s work and land meaningful shots. Eubank Jr maintained composure, controlled tempo.

A competitive middle segment. Benn began showing that he could absorb Eubank’s work and land meaningful shots. Eubank Jr maintained composure, controlled tempo. Rounds 9-12: Eubank Jr’s stamina and experience began to tell. Benn’s intensity maybe dipped slightly; Eubank increased work rate, controlled rounds, clinches, smart boxing. The scorecards reflected consistent rounds for Eubank.

Eubank Jr’s stamina and experience began to tell. Benn’s intensity maybe dipped slightly; Eubank increased work rate, controlled rounds, clinches, smart boxing. The scorecards reflected consistent rounds for Eubank. Result: Eubank Jr wins UD (12 rounds) 116-112 on all three cards.

What Could Change in Round-by-Round for Rematch

Round 1 focus: Given the “Fight to go past Round 1” angle, it’s relevant that neither fighter likely wants to gamble everything in Round 1. Benn may try to land early big shots—but Eubank Jr can expect that and will aim to survive the early storm.

Given the “Fight to go past Round 1” angle, it’s relevant that neither fighter likely wants to gamble everything in Round 1. Benn may try to land early big shots—but Eubank Jr can expect that and will aim to survive the early storm. Middle rounds (3-7): Benn will perhaps attempt more body work, try to wear down Eubank’s legs and reduce his volume. Eubank Jr will aim for control, maintain jab, pace, avoid getting drawn into a firefight.

Benn will perhaps attempt more body work, try to wear down Eubank’s legs and reduce his volume. Eubank Jr will aim for control, maintain jab, pace, avoid getting drawn into a firefight. Late rounds (8-12): If Benn fails to land a decisive blow early, his energy might dip against Eubank’s stamina. Eubank Jr may then dominate late again. However, Benn will aim to change that script—improve defence, perhaps land a big shot to change momentum.

If Benn fails to land a decisive blow early, his energy might dip against Eubank’s stamina. Eubank Jr may then dominate late again. However, Benn will aim to change that script—improve defence, perhaps land a big shot to change momentum. Because of the re-hydration clause and the weight issues, early rounds may include more feeling-out than in some fights. That supports the notion that “this fight goes past Round 1.”

Timeline of Promotion & Build-Up

Here’s a headline timeline of key moments leading to this rematch:

October 2022 : Benn’s fight with Eubank Jr originally scheduled but cancelled due to Benn testing positive for a banned substance.

: Benn’s fight with Eubank Jr originally scheduled but cancelled due to Benn testing positive for a banned substance. October 12, 2024 : Eubank Jr defeats Kamil Szeremeta in 7 rounds; Benn’s suspension issues still hovering.

: Eubank Jr defeats Kamil Szeremeta in 7 rounds; Benn’s suspension issues still hovering. April 26, 2025 : Eubank Jr and Benn collide at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for first encounter. Eubank wins by UD after a gruelling 12-round contest.

: Eubank Jr and Benn collide at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for first encounter. Eubank wins by UD after a gruelling 12-round contest. June 2025 (~29 June) : Rematch deal announced for 20 September originally.

: Rematch deal announced for 20 September originally. August 6, 2025 : Official announcement of rematch on 15 November at the same venue, with promotional backing and confirmation of rules.

: Official announcement of rematch on 15 November at the same venue, with promotional backing and confirmation of rules. September-October 2025 : Training camps intensify; Benn surfaces in shredded shape (~156 lbs) despite moving up two weight classes.

: Training camps intensify; Benn surfaces in shredded shape (~156 lbs) despite moving up two weight classes. October 2025 : Contract issues revealed – Eubank Jr says some terms of rematch still not finalised, especially around rehydration/weight clauses.

: Contract issues revealed – Eubank Jr says some terms of rematch still not finalised, especially around rehydration/weight clauses. Early November 2025: Final promotional activities, media events, weigh-in details released, undercard confirmed.

Why this rematch matters

It’s more than just a fight — it is legacy, redemption, business, and drama in one. The narrative is rich: Benn has one loss now, Eubank Jr has maintained dominance, but the margin in the first fight was closer than the score suggests.

For Benn, this is a “make or break” moment: beat Eubank Jr and you may open the door to world-title opportunities; lose again and some momentum and hype may ebb.

For Eubank Jr, a repeat victory cements his superiority in this rivalry, validates his weight move and training adjustments, and keeps him on a high business trajectory.

Tactically and physically, the re-hydration clause and weight move matters: Eubank Jr’s process of cutting to 160 lbs then rehydrating may catch up with him, Benn has less to lose in that sense.

