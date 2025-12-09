Inter Milan vs Liverpool betting offer: Get 50/1 on a goal to be scored + £5 free bet on the Darts

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Big Picture: Stakes & Context

Tonight’s showdown at the San Siro feels enormous. Inter Milan are in strong form, winning consistently and looking a complete unit under Simone Inzaghi. Liverpool arrive with clear attacking talent but a dip in consistency and some major absences — adding an intriguing layer of unpredictability.

The clash features two teams known for high-tempo attacking football, quick transitions and front-foot bravery. Everything points to an open game with chances at both ends, making Paddy Power’s 50/1 new-customer offer on Over 0.5 Goals an incredibly appealing angle. With the attacking power on show, it would take something extraordinary for this to finish goalless.

Recent Form Overview

Inter Milan

Enter this fixture on a three-match winning streak.

Their home form is formidable — long unbeaten run at the San Siro.

Their attack is firing: Martínez and Thuram have excellent chemistry and are relentless in pressing.

Liverpool

Only one win in their last six across competitions, including a damaging last minute draw to Leeds United last time out.

Still creating chances, but defensive lapses and squad disruptions have played a role in recent results.

Travel to Italy without several key players, including their talisman Mo Salah.

Despite Liverpool’s inconsistency, their matches have rarely been cagey — and Inter’s proactive style almost guarantees a chance-filled contest.

Team News & Selection Notes

Inter Milan

Unavailable: Multiple defensive absences on the right side mean a reshuffled wing-back option.

Likely to Start:

Martínez and Thuram lead the line.

Çalhanoğlu returns to dictate midfield tempo.

Dimarco expected to provide width and delivery on the left.

Liverpool

Unavailable:

Mohamed Salah (not travelling).

Cody Gakpo (injured)

Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni (injured).

Likely Decisions:

Isak expected to start up front if fully fit; with Ekitike out wide.

Wirtz, Szoboszlai and Chiesa (If recovered) offer creativity behind the strikers.

Defensive reshuffle with makeshift full-backs likely.

Liverpool’s absences, especially Salah, weaken both their cutting edge and transitional threat — but their attacking midfielders still carry real danger.

Predicted Line-Ups

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

GK: Sommer

DEF: Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni

WB: Luis Henrique (RWB), Dimarco (LWB)

MID: Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Zieliński

ATT: Martínez, Thuram

Liverpool (4-2-3-1)

GK: Alisson

DEF: Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez

MID: Mac Allister, Gravenberch

TRIO: Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike

ST: Isak

Tactical Preview

This match promises intensity:

Inter’s 3-5-2 gives them width, midfield control and two forwards who thrive in tight spaces. Their wing-backs can pin Liverpool deep early.

Liverpool’s 4-2-3-1 relies on fluid movement from their attacking midfield trio. They can hurt Inter if they break the press — but defensive vulnerabilities could be exposed by Inter’s direct running.

Expect high pressing, quick counters and rhythmic spells of pressure from both sides.

It’s hard to imagine this being dull — both teams create too many chances and leave too much space not to see at least one breakthrough.

Players to Watch

Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

Inter’s captain and talisman. Sharp, relentless and deadly at home.

Marcus Thuram (Inter)

A huge physical presence who causes chaos with his movement and link-up play.

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s biggest threat from distance and a key creator.

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Technically brilliant; capable of unlocking Inter’s defensive line with one pass.

Prediction & Betting Angle

My Verdict

Both teams are too aggressive, too talented and too open to produce a dull stalemate. Inter have the edge at home, but Liverpool carry enough creative spark to contribute to a lively encounter.

A realistic score prediction: Inter 2–1 Liverpool — but, more importantly, a goal looks almost inevitable.

Betting Angle — Paddy Power 50/1 Over 0.5 Goals

Paddy Power’s 50/1 new-customer offer on a goal to be scored stands out massively for this fixture.

Only one goal is needed — from either side — and given the styles, it’s one of the most favourable enhanced odds offers of the week.

