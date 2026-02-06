Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Man Utd vs Spurs - 50/1 a goal to be scored

Man Utd vs Spurs – Premier League Preview

Date: Saturday 7th February

Kick-off: 12:30

Competition: Premier League

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Early kick-offs can be unpredictable, but when Manchester United and Spurs meet at Old Trafford, the ingredients for chances are always there. Both sides are built to play with tempo, both carry attacking intent, and neither is known for settling into cagey, risk-free football for long.

That’s exactly why Paddy Power’s 50/1 offer on a goal being scored fits this fixture so well. You’re not calling the winner or the scoreline — just backing the moment that usually defines matches of this magnitude.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 a goal to be scored CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Early Kick-Off, Fast Start Potential

The 12:30 slot often produces sharp openings as teams look to set the tone early.

Why goals can come quickly:

High pressing from the opening whistle

Aggressive midfield duels

Defenders adjusting to tempo

Attacking players eager to make an impact

One early chance can immediately open the game up.

Man United at Old Trafford

United tend to play on the front foot at home, particularly in big league fixtures.

What that brings:

Attacking full-backs pushing high

Midfield runners arriving into the box

Sustained pressure spells

Shots generated from second balls

That territorial dominance usually leads to clear opportunities.

Spurs’ Threat on the Transition

Spurs are dangerous when space appears, especially against teams who commit bodies forward.

Their attacking strengths:

Quick vertical passing

Pace in wide areas

Willingness to break lines early

Confidence shooting from distance

Against a proactive home side, those transitions can be decisive.

Why This Fixture Rarely Stays Tight

When these sides meet, game state tends to dictate openness.

Common patterns include:

One goal forcing the other team to chase

Midfield lines stretching

Full-backs leaving space behind

Increased shot volume after half-time

Even if the opening is cautious, it rarely lasts.

Set Pieces & Pressure Moments

Big Premier League games often hinge on dead-ball situations.

Likely goal sources:

Corners under pressure

Free kicks into crowded areas

Knockdowns and rebounds

Penalties from mistimed challenges

It doesn’t need to be flowing football — just one lapse.

One Goal Is the Target

This is the appeal of the Paddy Power offer. You don’t need:

A high-scoring match

The right goalscorer

A correct result

You just need one finish — from open play, a set piece, or even a deflection.

In a fixture featuring pace, pressure, and attacking quality, that’s a realistic expectation.

Final Word

Saturday lunchtime clashes between top-six rivals are rarely dull. With both sides capable of creating chances in different ways, it would be no surprise to see the deadlock broken at some point.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDFQ

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Man Utd v Tottenham on Saturday 7th February

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.