Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Super Bowl LX - 40/1 for a Touchdown to be Scored

New England vs Seattle Seahawks – Super Bowl 60 Preview

Competition: Super Bowl 60

Match: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

Location: Levi Stadium, California

A Winner-Takes-All Match

The Super Bowl is the culmination of months of work. There are no prizes for finishing runner up here so expect both teams to come out swinging, hoping to gain the upper hand with an early touchdown.

That means:

The first score can set the tone, expect both teams to be aggressive in getting it

More aggressive playcalling also means more potential for turnovers. Offences might only be presented with a short field in order to score.

Big players making big plays - It is the biggest stage and everyone wants to secure a Super Bowl score.

Even if you don't get that touchdown in the first few minutes, it's a long game between two explosive offences.

How can the New England Patriots win?

Drake Maye finished second in the MVP vote and has proven all season why he should be in the conversation. The new-look Patriots offence is explosive and exciting.

The Patriots strengths:

Looking for big plays – Drake Maye led the league in yards per pass among starting quarterbacks. He is willing to stretch the field looking for the big play.

A lightning-fast running game – Rookie sensation TreVeyon Henderson has been explosive in the running game, combined with bruiser Rhamondre Stevenson, they make a formidable 1-2 punch.

Maye on the Move – Drake Maye has been able to extend plays and scramble for first downs throughout the year, he'll need to do the same against a stout Seattle defence.

One big play is all the Patriots need to swing the momentum in this game and put pressure on Sam Darnold.

What do the Seattle Seahawks need to do?

Under Head Coach Vance MacDonald, Seattle have brought back memories of the Legion of Boom with an aggressive defence and explosive offence. Sam Darnold has continued his career revival and led another team to a 14-win season.

Capitalise on opportunities – The Seahawk's defence has been creating turnovers all year, when they create them tonight the offence has to take advantage, putting more pressure on the young Drake Maye to respond.

Use their star power – Offensive Player of the Year winner, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, will be vital to the Seattle offense. There's no need to overcomplicate it, get the ball in the hands of their best players.

Keep the balance – Seattle lost Zach Charbonnet to an ACL injury in the playoffs, but Kenneth Walker III has proven himself to be an explosive and productive running back now that he isn't splitting work with him. Using 'JSN' is the obvious option, but don't forget about the running game.

Seattle can wear down the opposition and be several scores up before New England know what has happened.

A Tale of Two Defences

The old adage "defence wins championships" is often floated out around now. Seattle hold the stronger hand in that regard.

Seattle have been one of the best defences in the NFL this season, take a look at how the two teams stack up on that side of the ball

Sacks: Seahawks 47 vs Patriots 35

Interceptions: Seahawks 18 vs Patriots 10

Fumbles recovered: Seahawks 7 vs Patriots 9

Defensive touchdowns: Seattle 3 vs Patriots 2

The Patriots defence has carried them this far through the Playoffs, but Seattle are a different beast and firmly gives Seattle the edge.

Scoring in the Super Bowl

It's the biggest stage and sometimes teams freeze up and underperform, but has anyone not scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIII was the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history, finishing 13-3 to the New England Patriots. But they still managed to score a touchdown in the game!

In recent years the Super Bowl has been a scoring-fest! The last 6 Super Bowls have cleared 40 points with multiple touchdowns scored

Even in the most one-sided Super Bowls, there are plenty of touchdowns

Why the Offer Makes Sense Here

You don’t need:

A specific player to score the touchdown

One of the teams to win

Multiple touchdowns

You just need one catch, one play, one moment of magic – and the biggest stage in American Football is built on these moments!

Final Word

The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the season and fireworks are all but guaranteed! The two teams here will have plenty of opportunities to score and have the talent to capitalise on it.

One moment is all that’s needed.

