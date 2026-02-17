Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Champions League - Get £40 In Free Bets plus 25% Acca Boost token

UEFA Champions League – Tonight’s Fixture Preview

Competition: UEFA Champions League

Date: Tuesday 17th February 2026

Offer: Sky Bet – Bet £1, get £40 in free bets + 25 % Acca Boost token (new customers)

It’s another big night in Europe’s elite club competition as the UEFA Champions League returns with a full slate of action. Whether teams are pushing for knockout qualification or hunting for crucial group points, tonight’s fixtures promise intensity, tactical intrigue, and — most importantly — goals.

And if you’re looking to get involved this evening, Sky Bet’s offer makes stepping into the action more rewarding than usual: place a £1 qualifying bet and receive £40 in free bets plus a 25 % Acca Boost token to use across a wide range of markets on tonight’s games.

Sky Bet Exclusive £40 in Free Bets + 25% Acca Boost When you place a £1 bet CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Boost token applies to football acca markets only. Min odds 1/1, £25 max stake. Boost token expires after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&CS apply.

Multiple Fixtures, Multiple Opportunities

Tonight features several high-level Champions League matches, bringing together clubs from across Europe’s biggest leagues. With group positions still being decided and pride on the line, there’s plenty to play for.

Expect:

Teams chasing early wins to build momentum

Tactical battles with European qualification implications

Burst moments when defences are stretched

Set-pieces and counter-attacks shaping outcomes

At this level, it doesn’t take much to turn a tight game into a thrilling affair — and there are plenty of angles to explore with free bets and boosted accumulators from Sky Bet.

Why Goals Are Likely Tonight

Champions League nights are known for variation — controlled buildup at times, sudden pressure shifts at others. But one constant is that goals usually follow attacking intent.

Goals can come from:

Rapid transitions after defensive turnovers

Set pieces in high-pressure areas

Individual brilliance from creative attackers

Tactical adjustments mid-game that open space

Even when defences start structured, momentum swings after a breakthrough often open up matches.

How to Use Sky Bet’s Welcome Offer

Sky Bet’s £40 free bets and 25 % Acca Boost token let you approach tonight’s games with flexibility:

Free Bets

You can use these to:

Back match winners

Back goals markets like over/under

Place player performance bets

Acca Boost Token

Perfect for:

Combining multiple selections across fixtures

Enhancing odds on a preferred accumulator

Turning small stakes into bigger returns

The boost adds value when you’re confident across a few markets — for example, combining both teams to score with total goals markets or match winner picks.

Making Tonight’s Action Even Bigger

Champions League nights are already must-watch — the free bets and acca boost simply give you more to play with. After placing your £1 qualifying bet, you’ll have plenty of options to spread your free bets around or lump them on a confident acca with boosted returns.

It’s a great way for new customers to dip into Europe’s top club competition with bigger involvement and excitement.

Final Thought

Expect drama, intensity, and plenty of attacking action tonight. Whether you’re backing favourites, mixing in goal markets, or building an accumulator with the boost, Sky Bet’s £1 to get £40 + 25 % Acca Boost offer gives you extra firepower heading into a stacked Champions League card.

Best New Customer Offer:

👉 Sky Bet – Bet £1, get £40 in free bets + 25 % Acca Boost token

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from Friday 13th February 2026, 09:00 until Wednesday 18th February 2026, 20:00, (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up via the “£40 in Free Bets + 25% Acca Boost Token when you place a £1 bet” promotion and place a minimum/maximum of £1.00 as their first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater, (the "Staking Requirements").

5. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

6. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet a minimum of £1.00 in a single bet. An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

7. Your Free Bets will be credited as four £10 Free Bet tokens, (the "Free Bets").

8. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns.

9. Free Bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

10. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

11. Your 25% boost token will be credited once the Staking Requirements are met.

12. Boost token applies to football Acca markets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, minimum odds of 1/1 and £25 max stake applies.

13. Boost token expires 7 days after crediting.

14. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

15. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

16. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

17. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

19. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

20. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.