Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Scotland vs England – 50/1 England to Win

Scotland vs England – Six Nations

Competition: Six Nations

Location: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Match: Scotland vs England

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on England to win (new customers)

Few fixtures in rugby carry the history and intensity of Scotland vs England, and Saturday’s Six Nations meeting at Murrayfield adds another chapter to one of sport’s oldest rivalries.

With bookmakers rolling out enhanced promotions for new customers, the headline offer for those looking to back the away side is a boosted 50/1 price on England to win

England arrive in strong form and with momentum behind them, making the enhanced odds particularly eye-catching for anyone considering getting involved.

The Rivalry: History That Spans More Than 150 Years

The Calcutta Cup is the oldest international rugby rivalry, first contested in 1871, with the trophy on the line annually since 1879.

Across more than a century of clashes:

England wins: 72

Scotland wins: 44

Draws: 19

Those numbers underline England’s long-term edge in the fixture, highlighting why they often enter as favourites despite the unpredictable nature of recent meetings.

All this points towards another win for England, despite the challenging environment they will be playing in.

Why England Appeal This Afternoon

England head into the match in excellent shape, riding a significant winning streak and coming off a dominant opening-round victory.

They also possess:

Strong squad depth and physicality

Experience of winning tight Test matches

Motivation to overcome recent struggles at Murrayfield

Despite Scotland’s strong home record, England’s overall pedigree in this fixture and current form means it is no surprise to find them favourites for the match.

The History of the Calcutta Cup

The Calcutta Cup has been hotly contested since it's inception in 1879, while Scotland have enjoyed success in recent years England come into the match in form and with serious star power at their disposure to help them retain it for 2026

2025: England 16-15 Scotland

2024: Scotland 30-21 England

2023: England 23-29 Scotland

2022: Scotland 20-17 England

2021: England 6-11 Scotland

2020: Scotland 6-13 England

Why the 50/1 Offer Stands Out

England are 9 point favourites for the fixture so you know you are getting top value with this offer.

Why the value is there:

You're backing a team in form who can pile the points onto their rivals.

Scotland are off-kilter after losing to Italy in round 1.

The crowd may turn quickly if England can get an early lead

At 50/1, you're getting the enjoyment of a big reward from the low stake of £1

Final Word

Scotland vs England is never just another fixture, it’s a rivalry shaped by history, emotion and razor-thin margins.

While recent meetings have been closely fought, England’s long-term record and current momentum make them a logical pick and at 50/1 for new customers, the added value makes the offer particularly hard to ignore.

