Sky Bet Sign Up Offer – Scotland vs England Betting Preview | 60/1 Scotland to Win

Match Overview

Fixture: Scotland vs England

Date: Saturday 14 February 2026

Competition: Six Nations

Offer: Sky Bet – 60/1 on Scotland to Win (new customers)

Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash always brings intensity, noise and drama. This year there’s even more reason for new customers to take notice.

Sky Bet are offering a standout welcome promotion for Scotland to beat England at 60/1, turning one of rugby’s most unpredictable fixtures into a compelling value play for anyone looking to set up a Sky Bet account.

Sky bet Exclusive 60/1 Scotland to Win CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 6 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

A Rivalry that Defies Expectations

The annual meeting between Scotland and England rarely follows the script.

While England hold the historical edge overall, modern Calcutta Cup contests have become far more evenly balanced, particularly when played in Edinburgh.

Key long-term patterns include:

Scotland frequently lifting their performance levels at home

Multiple recent meetings decided by a single score

Momentum swings playing a major role late in games

That unpredictability is exactly what makes enhanced prices on the hosts so appealing.

Murrayfield Factor: Scotland’s Home Edge

Few venues in international rugby generate an atmosphere like Murrayfield, and Scotland have often used that energy to trouble visiting sides.

Recent championships have seen:

Strong Scottish defensive displays on home soil

Fast starts that put pressure on opponents

Tactical kicking games that control territory

In a fixture where emotion plays such a big role, home advantage can be a decisive factor — and it’s a key why Scotland to win is such an appealing new customer offer.

The Offer: Scotland to Win at 60/1

This new-customer deal centres on a heavily boosted price for a Scotland victory, significantly higher than standard market odds.

Promotions like this are typically structured to:

Require a small initial bet

Pay out at the enhanced price if Scotland win

Give you a simple, low-stake way to get involved

With the Calcutta Cup already one of the most watched matches of the round, the added value only increases the appeal.

Why the boosted price stands out

From a value perspective, the logic is straightforward:

1. Scotland’s strong recent competitiveness in the fixture 2. A passionate home crowd and emotional edge 3. The inherently tight nature of recent meetings

All three factors suggest the hosts are more than capable of springing a result — making a 60/1 promotion particularly eye-catching.

Match Narrative: Pressure and Opportunity

England may arrive with momentum, but that often adds extra motivation for Scotland in front of their own supporters.

In recent seasons, this fixture has repeatedly shown that form lines can blur once the match begins, with intensity and physicality levelling the playing field. That dynamic creates the perfect environment for an upset.

Final word

The Calcutta Cup remains one of rugby’s most compelling rivalries, blending history, passion and razor-thin margins year after year.

With 60/1 on Scotland to win available to new customers, this latest promotion provides a high-value way to add extra interest to a fixture that already promises drama from the first whistle.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 60/1 Scotland to Win

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Thursday, 12th February 2026 until 16:40 on Saturday, 14th February 2026, (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Scotland to Win” in the match Scotland vs England, on Saturday 14th February (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as six £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (England win the match) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.

6. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

7. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

8. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

9. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

10. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

11. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

12. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

13. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

14. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

16. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

17. For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.