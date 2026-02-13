Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Scotland vs England – 100/1 Scotland to Win

Scotland vs England – Six Nations

Competition: Six Nations

Location: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Match: Scotland vs England

Offer: Paddy Power – 100/1 on Scotland to win (new customers)

Six Nations showdown between Scotland and England always delivers drama — and this year’s meeting at Murrayfield looks no different.

With England arriving in strong form but Scotland boasting a formidable recent home record in this fixture, bookmakers have rolled out enhanced offers to attract new customers ahead of kick-off.

That’s where Paddy Power’s 100/1 on a Scotland win becomes interesting. You may be backing an underdog but their home form makes such huge odds appealing!

Why Scotland appeal at Murrayfield

While England come into the match on a lengthy winning run, history suggests this fixture is rarely straightforward, particularly in Edinburgh.

Scotland have enjoyed notable recent success in the Calcutta Cup, winning multiple meetings since 2018 and regularly troubling England with their tactical approach and creativity.

They also tend to raise their level on home soil, with strong recent results against England at Murrayfield helping build confidence for another upset bid.

Motivation should be high too, as the hosts look to bounce back from a opening-round defeat and reignite their campaign in front of their own supporters.

All of that makes the underdog narrative, and an enhanced price, especially enticing.

Momentum vs Home Advantage

England’s impressive form and dominant opening-round win underline why they are favourites with most bookmakers.

But Scotland’s strong home record, combined with the emotional edge of this rivalry, means this fixture could be ripe for an upset.

How Scotland can win:

Keep the home crowd on their side

Take advantage of England's mistakes

Move the ball wide and play with tempo

England left a lot of points on the pitch against Wales, and Scotland can take advantage if the mistakes continue.

The History of the Calcutta Cup

The Calcutta cup is the trophy awarded to the winner of the Six Nations match between England and Scotland each year. Take a look at the last few winners below:

2025: England 16-15 Scotland

2024: Scotland 30-21 England

2023: England 23-29 Scotland

2022: Scotland 20-17 England

2021: England 6-11 Scotland

2020: Scotland 6-13 England

Scotland have been dominant in recent years, leading the series 6-2 since 2020

Why the 100/1 Offer Stands Out

You’re getting a huge price on a team with real chance at upsetting the favourites.

Why the value is there:

An emotional fixture can lead to more mistakes.

The pressure is on England to perform as favourites.

Playin at home will galvanise the Scottish players more.

Massive odds for a plausible outcome.

At 100/1, the appeal lies in backing a tactical scenario rather than domination.

Final Word

The Calcutta Cup rarely disappoints, and Saturday’s clash looks set to be another tight, emotional encounter.

While England’s form makes them favourites, Scotland’s home pedigree and history in this rivalry mean they can never be discounted — which is exactly why a boosted price on the hosts feels so appealing for new customers.

Best Bet for New Customers:

