Find out why Sunderland vs Liverpool is the perfect time to claim this 50/1 offer on a goal to be scored. Get our match preview and more! New Customer Offer.

Betfair Sign Up Offer – Sunderland vs Liverpool: 50/1 A Goal to be Scored

Betfair Sign Up Offer – Sunderland vs Liverpool

Fixture: Sunderland vs Liverpool 
Competition: Premier League
Date: Wednesday 11 February 2026
Kick-off: 20:15 GMT
Venue: Stadium of Light
Offer: Betfair – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Looking for some great value on tonight's Premier League action? Last season's champions have endured a troubled season whereas Sunderland enter in 11th place with Premier League safety seeming all-but guaranteed already. 

Betfair Special Offer!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Sunderland vs Liverpool

Claim 50/1 Offer Here

New customers only. Max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals. Promo code ZFBECX. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Liverpool's Control vs Sunderland's Resistence

Liverpool will arrive expecting to dominate territory and possession. They usually rank among the league’s strongest sides for possession share, shots per game, and touches in the opposition box, using sustained pressure to pin teams back.

Liverpool’s attacking patterns:

  • Long spells building pressure in the final third.
  • Wide overloads to stretch defensive lines.
  • Midfielders rotating into advanced spaces.
  • Quick combinations around the box.

This kind of control doesn’t always produce immediate breakthroughs, but it usually results in constant pressure and rising shot volume as the game wears on, giving them plenty of opportunities to score against the newly-promoted side.

Sunderland will face a very different task. Liverpool may dominate possession but they have looked shakey at the back throughout the season. Sunderland only need a few opportunities to score:

  • Quick distribution after winning the ball.
  • Direct runs into space behind advanced full-backs.
  • Early balls into channels rather than prolonged build-up.
  • Attacks built on momentum rather than possession.
  • Capitalise on set pieces.

Why This Game Might Open Up

At a glance, Liverpool shouldn't have any trouble with Sunderland. Last season's Premier League Champions against a newly promoted side? It should be a cake walk.

But it is no secret that Liverpool have struggled this year, Arne Slot's men have struggled to hold leads and stop opposition teams scoring for fun. Going back to the start of December in the Premier League, Liverpool have only kept a clean sheet three times, with newly promoted Leeds scoring three times and Burnley once!

Liverpool will continue to play aggressively and we can expect the Sunderland goalkeeper to be busy, with several goals definitely a possibility. But Sunderland shouldn't be written off and can be ones to land the any goal to be scored Betfair Offer!

Factors that raise the chance of a goal being scored:

  • High defensive lines compressing space.
  • Intense and prolonged attacks forcing errors.
  • Sunderland catching Liverpool over-committed.
  • Frustration and tactical shifts if the Black Cats stays competitive.

Set-Pieces Holding the Key?

The 50/1 price for Over 0.5 Goals offers bettors a great chance to win, you don't have to rely on an upset or the short-priced favourite to oblige. You just need a moment of chaos and what better way to cause chaos than a set-piece!

Liverpool have conceded the second most set-pieces in the league this season, with 14 goals having come from dead ball situations. 

This aligns perfectly with how Sunderland look to win games, with 34% of their xG coming from attacking set-pieces. Dan Ballard and Omar Alderete have been dangerous all season and they can play a key role in Sunderland beating the Liverpool defence.

Why the 50/1 for a Goal to be Scored is a Great Offer

You can enjoy tonight's fixture without worriyng about the outcome, all you need is a single goal, a moment of madness or a moment of briliance – it doesn't matter!

Both teams are looking to secure points, with Sunderland currently sat in mid-table and Liverpool chasing European places. Neither will be happy with a 0-0 draw so expect risks to be taken, and with risks comes goals!

For new customers, this represents genuine value. You're backing something that has a great chance to happen at a price that suggests it's far from certain.

Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK and Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo code ZFBECX
  • Deposit a minimum of £10 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on "Over 0.5 Goals" in the Over/Under Goals market in Sunderland v Liverpool on Wednesday, February 11th.
  • Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets.
  • Free bets are valid for 30 days and can be used on a single bet all at once.

When will I get my prize?

  • You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles.

What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
  • Betfair reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
  • Betfair reserves the right to change the terms, or the availability, of this offer at any time.
  • The full terms and conditions of Betfair.com also apply to this offer.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

