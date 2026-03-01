Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Man United vs Crystal Palace, 50/1, a goal to be scored

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Premier League Preview

Date: Today

Kick-off: 14:00

Competition: Premier League

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Old Trafford hosts a classic Sunday afternoon Premier League clash as Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at 2pm.

These meetings have produced everything from dramatic late winners to wide-open attacking contests in recent seasons. Stylistically, this matchup tends to generate chances — whether through sustained pressure from United or sharp transitions from Palace.

That’s why Paddy Power’s 50/1 for a goal to be scored stands out. You’re not asking for a thriller — just one breakthrough in a fixture that historically rarely stays quiet.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 a goal to be scored CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

United at Home: Territory & Tempo

At Old Trafford, Manchester United typically look to control territory early.

Key strengths:

Wide play stretching the back line

Overlapping full-backs creating overloads

Quick combinations around the box

Sustained pressure phases

Even when performances fluctuate, United usually generate opportunities at home through volume and intensity.

An early goal would allow them to dictate rhythm. A delayed breakthrough would likely come after repeated final-third entries.

Palace’s Counter Threat

Crystal Palace are comfortable without the ball and dangerous when games open up.

Their likely approach:

Compact defensive shape

Midfield discipline

Quick transitions into wide channels

Direct runs behind the defence

If United commit numbers forward, Palace will look to exploit the spaces left behind.

That dynamic often leads to end-to-end passages rather than a slow tactical battle.

Why This Fixture Produces Chances

There are consistent themes when these sides meet:

Transitions when possession turns over

Set-piece opportunities

Individual moments of quality

Late-game momentum swings

Even if one team dominates possession, the other tends to create moments on the break.

Clean sheets are rarely straightforward in this matchup.

Game State Scenarios

If United score first:

Palace must push higher

Space opens between lines

Counter-attacking chances increase

If Palace score first:

United ramp up pressure

Shot volume increases

Set-piece frequency rises

Either way, the match tempo increases once the deadlock is broken — and it often only takes one opportunity to do so.

Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals

You’re backing a simple outcome in a high-level Premier League fixture.

Reasons it makes sense:

Both teams possess attacking outlets

Old Trafford games rarely lack chances

Tactical styles encourage transitions

Set-pieces offer additional scoring routes

One finish, one deflection, one penalty — and the bet lands.

Final Word

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace at 2pm brings intensity, contrasting styles and multiple pathways to goal.

Whether it’s sustained pressure from the hosts or a sharp counter from the visitors, it’s difficult to see this game drifting into a goalless stalemate.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDFX

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Man United vs Crystal Palace on Sunday 1st March

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.