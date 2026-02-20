Menu icon
Read our North London derby preview and get 50/1 for a goal to be scored in the match, for new customers only, from Paddy Power.

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Spurs vs Arsenal - 50/1, a goal to be scored

Spurs vs Arsenal – Premier League Preview

Date: Sunday 22nd February
Kick-off: 16:30
Competition: Premier League
Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

The North London derby rarely follows a quiet script. When Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, intensity is guaranteed and control can shift in seconds.

Derbies bring emotion, urgency and risk — and that combination tends to produce chances. Whether it’s early pressure, a set-piece breakthrough or a late surge, this fixture almost always delivers at least one decisive moment.

That’s why Paddy Power’s 50/1 for a goal to be scored immediately catches the eye. In a rivalry built on chaos and momentum swings, one breakthrough feels far more likely than none.

Derby Tempo & Early Momentum

North London derbies are rarely cautious affairs.

Typical patterns include:

  • Fast starts from the home side

  • High pressing in the opening 20 minutes

  • Transitional attacks when possession turns over

  • Shots from distance to test composure

  • Tactical fouls that lead to dangerous set-pieces

It often takes just one lapse in concentration to open the scoring.

Spurs at Home

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs will feel the weight of expectation. Even if recent performances have required more control than aggression, derby day naturally raises the tempo.

Their likely approach:

  • Structured pressing rather than reckless front-foot play

  • Using width to stretch Arsenal’s defensive shape

  • Targeting second balls in advanced areas

  • Quick switches to isolate full-backs

They may not dominate possession, but they will create moments.

Arsenal’s Structure & Control

Arsenal’s identity is built on rhythm and territorial dominance.

Key strengths:

  • Composed buildup through midfield

  • Wide combinations to unbalance compact shapes

  • Full-backs pushing high to pin opponents back

  • Late runners arriving into the box

If Arsenal settle into their passing patterns, chances will come. And if the game becomes stretched — something this derby often does — their transitional quality becomes even more dangerous.

Why a Goal Feels Highly Likely

This fixture very rarely ends 0-0 — and the reasons are consistent.

Contributing factors:

  • Emotional intensity leading to defensive mistakes

  • High tempo transitions

  • Set-piece volume from tactical fouls

  • Late-game pressure if the score is level

One early goal opens the game up immediately.
One late goal usually arrives after sustained pressure.

Either scenario points toward at least one breakthrough.

The Game State Scenario

If Spurs score first:

  • Arsenal must commit more players forward

  • Spaces open between midfield lines

  • Counter-attacking opportunities increase

If Arsenal score first:

  • Spurs are forced to chase

  • Defensive structure becomes stretched

  • The tempo rises dramatically

In both situations, the likelihood of chances — and goals — increases.

Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals

You’re not relying on an unlikely outcome — you’re backing one goal in one of the Premier League’s most volatile fixtures.

Reasons the value stands out:

  • Derby history of attacking football

  • Tactical profiles that encourage transitions

  • Atmosphere-driven tempo

  • Multiple routes to a breakthrough (open play, set-pieces, penalties)

One finish, one deflection, one decisive moment — and the bet lands.

Final Word

The North London derby is built on momentum swings and high-pressure moments. Clean sheets are rare. Caution rarely lasts 90 minutes.

In a game where tension and tempo usually combine to produce chances, backing at least one goal aligns with both history and logic.

Best Bet for New Customers:
👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

Please gamble responsibly. 18+. New customer offer. Full terms and conditions apply.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

 How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo codeYFBDFV
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Spurs vs Arsenal on Sunday 22nd February
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

 What can I win?

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

 When will I get my prize?

  • You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

 What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

 Other essential stuff:

  • Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
  • The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

