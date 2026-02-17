Menu icon
Read our Wolves vs Arsenal preview and get 50/1 for Arsenal to win the match, for new customers only, from Paddy Power.

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Wolves vs Arsenal - 50/1, Arsenal to win

Wolves vs Arsenal – Premier League Preview

Date: Wednesday 17th February
Kick-off: 20:00
Competition: Premier League
Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on Arsenal to win (new customers)

Midweek Premier League fixtures often carry added tension. Under the lights at Molineux, margins are tight, momentum swings quickly, and control can shift in a matter of minutes. When Arsenal make the trip to Wolves, it’s rarely straightforward — but it’s the kind of setting where title-chasing teams have to show authority.

That’s why Paddy Power’s 50/1 on Arsenal to win stands out. You’re backing a side with clear quality advantages at a huge price, in a match where their style can dictate the flow.

Arsenal’s Control in Possession

Arsenal are at their best when they control territory and tempo.

Key strengths:

  • Structured buildup through midfield

  • Wide combinations stretching compact defences

  • Patience around the box

  • Full-backs pushing high to pin opponents back

Against a Wolves side likely to stay organised, sustained pressure could be decisive.

Wolves’ Threat on the Counter

Wolves are dangerous when games open up. They’re comfortable defending deep and breaking with pace.

Their likely approach:

  • Compact defensive shape

  • Midfield discipline

  • Targeting space behind advancing full-backs

  • Quick transitions into wide areas

That makes game management crucial for Arsenal.

Why Midweek Games Can Suit the Bigger Squad

Wednesday night fixtures often test depth and focus.

Advantages for Arsenal:

  • Squad rotation options

  • Experience handling possession-heavy matches

  • Ability to maintain tempo for 90 minutes

  • Tactical discipline late on

When control is required rather than chaos, structure tends to prevail.

Breaking Down a Low Block

If Wolves sit deep, Arsenal’s challenge becomes unlocking space.

Ways that can happen:

  • Quick switches of play

  • Shots from the edge of the area

  • Set-piece routines

  • Midfield runners arriving late

One breakthrough can force Wolves to open up, which may create further opportunities.

The Game State Scenario

If Arsenal score first:

  • Wolves must push forward

  • Spaces appear between lines

  • Counter-attacking chances increase

  • The tempo rises

That scenario often suits the team with superior technical control.

Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals

You’re not backing an outsider with no path to victory — you’re siding with a top-tier side capable of controlling the match.

Reasons the value stands out:

  • Arsenal’s ability to dominate possession

  • Quality in attacking areas

  • Midweek focus and squad depth

  • Clear tactical route to breaking Wolves down

At 50/1, it’s a price that far outweighs the realistic pathway to an away win.

Latest Odds

Sky Bet
• Wolves Win – 19/2
• Draw – 17/4
• Arsenal Win – 1/4

Paddy Power
• Wolves Win – 10/1
• Draw – 9/2
• Arsenal Win – 1/4

Betfair
• Wolves Win – 9/1
• Draw – 7/2
• Arsenal Win – 1/4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Final Word

Wolves at Molineux are rarely easy opponents, but Arsenal’s structure, quality, and control could prove decisive under the lights. If they dictate tempo and stay patient, the opportunity for three points is there.

Best Bet for New Customers:
👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 on Arsenal to win

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo codeYFBDFU
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Arsenal to beat Wolves in the English Premier League match on Wednesday, February 18th.
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion. 

What can I win?

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

  • You will receive your Free bet builders after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

