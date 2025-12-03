Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on a goal to be scored in Liverpool vs Sunderland

Kick off: 20:15 GMT

Venue: Anfield

Big Picture: Stakes & Context

This Premier League clash carries real weight for both sides. Sunderland’s impressive rise to 6th place has become one of the storylines of the 2025/26 campaign — a team defying expectations with disciplined structure, sharp counter-attacks, and a growing belief they belong in the European conversation.

Liverpool, sitting 8th, have been inconsistent but remain dangerous. Arne Slot’s side have struggled for rhythm in patches, yet they retain one of the league’s strongest attacking profiles. With only a few points separating mid-table from Europe, a statement result tonight is vital.

For punters, this match is also tied to a compelling betting angle: Paddy Power are offering new customers 50/1 on Over 0.5 Goals — a market that has landed in 100% of Liverpool and Sunderland’s league games this season.

Recent Form & Head-to-Head Trends

Liverpool

Mixed form across their last six fixtures, with strong performances often followed by dropped points.

They’ve scored in every Premier League home match this season but remain vulnerable on the break.

Defensively improving, but clean sheets are still inconsistent.

Sunderland

One of the league’s toughest teams to break down, with five wins in their last eight matches.

Strong away form has fuelled their top-six push, with goals in all but one away fixture.

Their counter-attacking threat has punished several top-half sides already this season.

Head-to-Head

Liverpool dominate recent history, especially at Anfield.

However, Sunderland’s current tactical identity gives them a more competitive edge than in previous years.

Most importantly for the Paddy Power angle:

The last 18 Liverpool–Sunderland meetings have seen at least one goal scored.

Team News & Injuries

Liverpool

Arne Slot is expected to field a strong, energetic side.

Likely absences include:

Conor Bradley

Positive signs:

Isak scored in recent fixture and due to start

Allison is available again.

Sunderland

Sunderland travel with a near full squad and no new injury concerns.

Habib Diarra (Long term)

The visitors have enough attacking pieces to create moments — which further boosts the expectation of goals.

Tactical Preview & Key Battles

Liverpool’s Approach

Expect:

Heavy pressing in midfield

Width through full-backs

Direct balls into Isak or Gakpo

High shot volume, even with rotation

Liverpool’s style ensures the game rarely stays quiet for long. Their ability to pin teams back guarantees sustained pressure phases.

Sunderland’s Approach

Sunderland will likely:

Sit deeper in a mid-block

Counter through Traore and Talbi's and pace out wide

Use Le Fee between the lines

Target transitions rather than extended possession

Set-pieces or fast breaks could provide Sunderland opportunities, making them more likely to contribute to the scoreline.

Key Battle: Liverpool’s Press vs Sunderland’s Transitions

The early phases will be decisive:

If Liverpool’s press suffocates Sunderland, chances will come quickly.

If Sunderland bypass the first press, they can create dangerous counters.

In either case, both outcomes favour the chances of a goal being scored at some stage — which aligns perfectly with the betting angle.

Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool Predicted XI

Alisson

Gomez – Konate – Van Dijk – Robertson

Gravenberch – MacAllister – Szoboszlai

Wirtz – Isak – Gakpo

Bench options include Salah, Ekitike and Chiesa.

Sunderland Predicted XI

Roefs

Mukiele – Ballard – Alderete – Reinildo

Xhaka – Sadiki

Traore – Le Fee – Talbi

Isidor

Expect late introductions from Brobbey, Adingra and Mayenda depending on match state.

Prediction & Betting Angle

Analytical Take

The probability of a goal in this match is extremely high:

Liverpool score in nearly every home appearance

Rotations introduce defensive instability

Attacking players on both benches increase late-scoring likelihood

Paddy Power New Customer Offer (50/1)

Paddy Power’s Over 0.5 Goals at 50/1 for new customers is exceptional value given the match profile.

A single goal — at any time, by either side — is enough to trigger the payout (credited as free bet builders after a qualifying stake).

With Anfield atmosphere, attacking rotations, and both sides capable of creating chances, this market is overwhelmingly favoured to land.

My Verdict

Expect goals — likely early, and possibly more than one.

A realistic scoreline:

Liverpool 3–1 Sunderland

Alternative: Liverpool 2–0

Liverpool 2–0 Another option: Liverpool win & both teams to score

But for the promotional angle, over 0.5 goals remains the standout pick.

What to Watch During the Game

Liverpool’s winger rotations: early chances almost guaranteed

Sunderland counters: Talbi's pace is a threat

Set pieces from both sides

Last 15 minutes: goals come late at Anfield more often than not

Summary

Stakes: Liverpool need to find form; Sunderland chasing another scalp.

Team news: Liverpool’s depth gives them control; Sunderland must rely on transitions.

Tactics: Open match, high tempo, chances at both ends.

Prediction: Liverpool to win.

Betting highlight: Paddy Power 50/1 on Over 0.5 Goals — high-value for an extremely likely outcome.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDET

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Liverpool v Sunderland English Premier League match on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?