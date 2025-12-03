Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on a goal to be scored in Liverpool vs Sunderland

Paddy Power Welcome Offer: Get 50/1 for a goal to be scored in Liverpool vs Sunderland
Kick off: 20:15 GMT
Venue: Anfield
Big Picture: Stakes & Context
This Premier League clash carries real weight for both sides. Sunderland’s impressive rise to 6th place has become one of the storylines of the 2025/26 campaign — a team defying expectations with disciplined structure, sharp counter-attacks, and a growing belief they belong in the European conversation.
Liverpool, sitting 8th, have been inconsistent but remain dangerous. Arne Slot’s side have struggled for rhythm in patches, yet they retain one of the league’s strongest attacking profiles. With only a few points separating mid-table from Europe, a statement result tonight is vital.
For punters, this match is also tied to a compelling betting angle.
Recent Form & Head-to-Head Trends
Liverpool
-
Mixed form across their last six fixtures, with strong performances often followed by dropped points.
-
They’ve scored in every Premier League home match this season but remain vulnerable on the break.
-
Defensively improving, but clean sheets are still inconsistent.
Sunderland
-
One of the league’s toughest teams to break down, with five wins in their last eight matches.
-
Strong away form has fuelled their top-six push, with goals in all but one away fixture.
-
Their counter-attacking threat has punished several top-half sides already this season.
Head-to-Head
-
Liverpool dominate recent history, especially at Anfield.
-
However, Sunderland’s current tactical identity gives them a more competitive edge than in previous years.
Most importantly:
The last 18 Liverpool–Sunderland meetings have seen at least one goal scored.
Team News & Injuries
Liverpool
Arne Slot is expected to field a strong, energetic side.
Likely absences include:
- Conor Bradley
Positive signs:
- Isak scored in recent fixture and due to start
- Allison is available again.
Sunderland
Sunderland travel with a near full squad and no new injury concerns.
- Habib Diarra (Long term)
The visitors have enough attacking pieces to create moments — which further boosts the expectation of goals.
Tactical Preview & Key Battles
Liverpool’s Approach
Expect:
- Heavy pressing in midfield
- Width through full-backs
- Direct balls into Isak or Gakpo
- High shot volume, even with rotation
Liverpool’s style ensures the game rarely stays quiet for long. Their ability to pin teams back guarantees sustained pressure phases.
Sunderland’s Approach
Sunderland will likely:
- Sit deeper in a mid-block
- Counter through Traore and Talbi's and pace out wide
- Use Le Fee between the lines
- Target transitions rather than extended possession
Set-pieces or fast breaks could provide Sunderland opportunities, making them more likely to contribute to the scoreline.
Key Battle: Liverpool’s Press vs Sunderland’s Transitions
The early phases will be decisive:
- If Liverpool’s press suffocates Sunderland, chances will come quickly.
- If Sunderland bypass the first press, they can create dangerous counters.
In either case, both outcomes favour the chances of a goal being scored at some stage — which aligns perfectly with the betting angle.
Predicted Starting XIs
Liverpool Predicted XI
Alisson
Gomez – Konate – Van Dijk – Robertson
Gravenberch – MacAllister – Szoboszlai
Wirtz – Isak – Gakpo
Bench options include Salah, Ekitike and Chiesa.
Sunderland Predicted XI
Roefs
Mukiele – Ballard – Alderete – Reinildo
Xhaka – Sadiki
Traore – Le Fee – Talbi
Isidor
Expect late introductions from Brobbey, Adingra and Mayenda depending on match state.
Prediction & Betting Angle
Analytical Take
The probability of a goal in this match is extremely high:
- Liverpool score in nearly every home appearance
- Rotations introduce defensive instability
- Attacking players on both benches increase late-scoring likelihood
My Verdict
Expect goals — likely early, and possibly more than one.
A realistic scoreline:
- Liverpool 3–1 Sunderland
- Alternative: Liverpool 2–0
- Another option: Liverpool win & both teams to score
But for the promotional angle, over 0.5 goals remains the standout pick.
What to Watch During the Game
- Liverpool’s winger rotations: early chances almost guaranteed
- Sunderland counters: Talbi's pace is a threat
- Set pieces from both sides
- Last 15 minutes: goals come late at Anfield more often than not
Summary
- Stakes: Liverpool need to find form; Sunderland chasing another scalp.
- Team news: Liverpool’s depth gives them control; Sunderland must rely on transitions.
- Tactics: Open match, high tempo, chances at both ends.
- Prediction: Liverpool to win.
- Betting highlight: high-value for an extremely likely outcome.
