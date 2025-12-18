Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offer: Sky Bet 70/1 AJ on points

Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: 70/1 on Joshua to win on points/decision

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua has largely been framed around one outcome: a Joshua knockout. While that remains the most talked-about scenario, boxing — particularly at heavyweight — does not always follow the most obvious script.

Sky Bet’s 70/1 offer on Anthony Joshua to win by points or decision invites a different conversation. By looking at Joshua’s recent approach, the likely fight structure and Paul’s durability, a points victory becomes far more realistic than the odds suggest.

Joshua’s Recent Fights Point to a More Measured Approach

Anthony Joshua’s career has evolved. While his early rise was defined by explosive knockouts, his more recent performances have shown a fighter prioritising control, discipline and risk management.

Joshua’s recent stylistic trends:

Greater reliance on the jab

Longer spells fighting behind a high guard

Reduced willingness to overcommit early

Increased focus on winning rounds cleanly

This shift reflects a fighter who understands the value of ring control and composure — particularly against opponents who pose more reputational risk than sporting reward.

Against Jake Paul, Joshua has little incentive to rush.

A Long, Controlled Fight Suits Joshua’s Objectives

From Joshua’s perspective, the safest route to victory may be the least dramatic.

Why a points win makes sense tactically:

Paul is likely to start cautiously and defensively

Joshua can dominate rounds without forcing exchanges

A decision win limits exposure to counter shots

Control and distance management reduce unnecessary risk

Rather than hunting a highlight-reel finish, Joshua can win rounds simply by being the cleaner, heavier and more technically sound boxer.

Over 8–10 rounds, that approach can quickly build an unassailable lead on the scorecards.

Jake Paul’s Durability Shouldn’t Be Ignored

While Paul has clear defensive limitations, he has also shown resilience in previous fights. He has absorbed punishment without collapsing and has demonstrated a willingness to clinch, slow the pace and survive difficult moments.

Factors that could extend the fight:

Paul’s size and physical strength

A defensive-first game plan

Frequent clinching to disrupt rhythm

Limited offensive risk-taking

If Paul’s priority is survival rather than aggression, the fight could settle into a slower tempo — one that naturally favours a decision rather than a stoppage.

Joshua Doesn’t Need a Knockout to Win Comfortably

One reason the decision market is overlooked is the assumption that Joshua must win inside the distance to justify his favourite status. In reality, he can dominate without finishing.

How Joshua can bank rounds:

Superior jab accuracy

Cleaner power punches

Ring generalship and positioning

Effective defence and shot selection

Judges reward consistency. Even without knockdowns, Joshua can comfortably outscore Paul across multiple rounds by landing the more meaningful shots and controlling the geography of the ring.

Why the 70/1 Price Feels Inflated

In most heavyweight matchups featuring a heavy favourite, the decision price shortens once the fight dynamics are considered. That hasn’t happened here.

Sky Bet’s 70/1 on Joshua by points or decision reflects public expectation rather than tactical probability.

Why the price stands out:

Joshua is expected to win almost every round

A cautious game plan increases decision likelihood

Paul’s survival-first tactics reduce stoppage chances

Shorter fight formats make decisions more viable

This isn’t backing an unlikely winner — it’s backing an alternative method for the most likely winner.

Data Snapshot: Why a Decision Is Plausible

Looking at the broader context strengthens the case.

Key indicators:

Joshua has gone the distance multiple times at elite level

He has shown patience in lower-risk matchups

Paul has never been stopped early in his career

Heavy favourites often coast when control is established

When a fighter can win without escalating risk, they often do.

Big-Fight Management Favors a Conservative Outcome

Joshua understands the spotlight this fight carries. A loss or scare would be far more damaging than a routine points victory.

From a risk-management perspective:

A decision win answers questions without chaos

It avoids unnecessary exchanges

It reinforces Joshua’s professionalism

It closes the event cleanly

For a fighter with far bigger career considerations, efficiency may matter more than spectacle.

Why This Offer Works for New Customers

Decision bets are often overlooked by casual bettors, which is exactly why prices like this exist.

Backing Joshua by points:

Aligns with a controlled, professional performance

Avoids reliance on a single finishing moment

Pays significantly more than the outright win

Is easy to understand and settle

At 70/1, even a small stake delivers outsized potential value for a logical outcome.

Final Verdict: A Narrative the Odds Don’t Reflect

While the knockout narrative dominates headlines, a closer look at the fight suggests a different possibility. A composed Anthony Joshua, fighting within himself, can dominate Jake Paul round after round without forcing a stoppage.

Sky Bet’s 70/1 offer on Joshua to win by points or decision captures that overlooked narrative. It rewards patience, control and tactical maturity — all qualities Joshua has increasingly shown.

For bettors willing to look beyond the obvious, it’s an offer that feels misaligned with how this fight could realistically unfold.

