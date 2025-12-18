Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Sky Bet are offering 70/1 on Anthony Joshua to beat Jake Paul by points or decision. We preview the fight and explain why a decision is possible.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offer: Sky Bet 70/1 AJ on points

skybet logo
View the latest offer from Sky Bet

Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: 70/1 on Joshua to win on points/decision

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Why Sky Bet’s 70/1 Joshua by Decision Offer Deserves Attention

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua has largely been framed around one outcome: a Joshua knockout. While that remains the most talked-about scenario, boxing — particularly at heavyweight — does not always follow the most obvious script.

Sky Bet’s 70/1 offer on Anthony Joshua to win by points or decision invites a different conversation. By looking at Joshua’s recent approach, the likely fight structure and Paul’s durability, a points victory becomes far more realistic than the odds suggest.

Claim Sky Bet Offer

Joshua’s Recent Fights Point to a More Measured Approach

Anthony Joshua’s career has evolved. While his early rise was defined by explosive knockouts, his more recent performances have shown a fighter prioritising control, discipline and risk management.

Joshua’s recent stylistic trends:

  • Greater reliance on the jab

  • Longer spells fighting behind a high guard

  • Reduced willingness to overcommit early

  • Increased focus on winning rounds cleanly

This shift reflects a fighter who understands the value of ring control and composure — particularly against opponents who pose more reputational risk than sporting reward.

Against Jake Paul, Joshua has little incentive to rush.

A Long, Controlled Fight Suits Joshua’s Objectives

From Joshua’s perspective, the safest route to victory may be the least dramatic.

Why a points win makes sense tactically:

  • Paul is likely to start cautiously and defensively

  • Joshua can dominate rounds without forcing exchanges

  • A decision win limits exposure to counter shots

  • Control and distance management reduce unnecessary risk

Rather than hunting a highlight-reel finish, Joshua can win rounds simply by being the cleaner, heavier and more technically sound boxer.

Over 8–10 rounds, that approach can quickly build an unassailable lead on the scorecards.

Jake Paul’s Durability Shouldn’t Be Ignored

While Paul has clear defensive limitations, he has also shown resilience in previous fights. He has absorbed punishment without collapsing and has demonstrated a willingness to clinch, slow the pace and survive difficult moments.

Factors that could extend the fight:

  • Paul’s size and physical strength

  • A defensive-first game plan

  • Frequent clinching to disrupt rhythm

  • Limited offensive risk-taking

If Paul’s priority is survival rather than aggression, the fight could settle into a slower tempo — one that naturally favours a decision rather than a stoppage.

Joshua Doesn’t Need a Knockout to Win Comfortably

One reason the decision market is overlooked is the assumption that Joshua must win inside the distance to justify his favourite status. In reality, he can dominate without finishing.

How Joshua can bank rounds:

  • Superior jab accuracy

  • Cleaner power punches

  • Ring generalship and positioning

  • Effective defence and shot selection

Judges reward consistency. Even without knockdowns, Joshua can comfortably outscore Paul across multiple rounds by landing the more meaningful shots and controlling the geography of the ring.

Why the 70/1 Price Feels Inflated

In most heavyweight matchups featuring a heavy favourite, the decision price shortens once the fight dynamics are considered. That hasn’t happened here.

Sky Bet’s 70/1 on Joshua by points or decision reflects public expectation rather than tactical probability.

Why the price stands out:

  • Joshua is expected to win almost every round

  • A cautious game plan increases decision likelihood

  • Paul’s survival-first tactics reduce stoppage chances

  • Shorter fight formats make decisions more viable

This isn’t backing an unlikely winner — it’s backing an alternative method for the most likely winner.

Data Snapshot: Why a Decision Is Plausible

Looking at the broader context strengthens the case.

Key indicators:

  • Joshua has gone the distance multiple times at elite level

  • He has shown patience in lower-risk matchups

  • Paul has never been stopped early in his career

  • Heavy favourites often coast when control is established

When a fighter can win without escalating risk, they often do.

Big-Fight Management Favors a Conservative Outcome

Joshua understands the spotlight this fight carries. A loss or scare would be far more damaging than a routine points victory.

From a risk-management perspective:

  • A decision win answers questions without chaos

  • It avoids unnecessary exchanges

  • It reinforces Joshua’s professionalism

  • It closes the event cleanly

For a fighter with far bigger career considerations, efficiency may matter more than spectacle.

Why This Offer Works for New Customers

Decision bets are often overlooked by casual bettors, which is exactly why prices like this exist.

Backing Joshua by points:

  • Aligns with a controlled, professional performance

  • Avoids reliance on a single finishing moment

  • Pays significantly more than the outright win

  • Is easy to understand and settle

At 70/1, even a small stake delivers outsized potential value for a logical outcome.

Final Verdict: A Narrative the Odds Don’t Reflect

While the knockout narrative dominates headlines, a closer look at the fight suggests a different possibility. A composed Anthony Joshua, fighting within himself, can dominate Jake Paul round after round without forcing a stoppage.

Sky Bet’s 70/1 offer on Joshua to win by points or decision captures that overlooked narrative. It rewards patience, control and tactical maturity — all qualities Joshua has increasingly shown.

 

For bettors willing to look beyond the obvious, it’s an offer that feels misaligned with how this fight could realistically unfold.

Sky Bet Welcome Offer: Terms and Conditions

  1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.
  2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.
  3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Wednesday, 17th December 2025 until 04:00 on Saturday, 20th December 2025, (the “Promotional Period”).
  4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Anthony Joshua Points or Decision” as the method of victory in the match Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, on Saturday 20th December (the “Bet”) at normal odds.
  5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as seven £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (Joshua does not win by Points or Decision) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.
  6. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.
  7. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.
  8. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.
  9. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.
  10. Free Bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market, excluding virtual markets, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  11. Free Bets expire 7 days after crediting.
  12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within 30 days of the account registration date.
  13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.
  14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.
  15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.
  16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.
  17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.
  18. For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1.
  19. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets