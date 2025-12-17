Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds: Latest Prices from Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds: Comparing Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair

The betting markets for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua have attracted huge interest, with casual fans and seasoned bettors alike weighing in on one of boxing’s most unusual matchups. Across the major bookmakers, the picture is clear: Anthony Joshua is a strong favourite, while Jake Paul is priced as a significant outsider.

However, the way that confidence is reflected in the odds — and where the best value can be found — varies depending on whether you’re betting with a traditional bookmaker like Sky Bet or Paddy Power, or using the Betfair Exchange.

This guide breaks down how the main markets compare and what that means for bettors.

Who Is Favourite to Win Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua?

Across Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair, Anthony Joshua is priced as a heavy favourite to win the fight outright. That reflects his elite-level experience, heavyweight pedigree and proven ability against top opposition.

Jake Paul, while popular and improving, is still viewed by the markets as a long-shot underdog stepping up significantly in class. His odds are therefore much larger, appealing mainly to bettors looking for a high-risk, high-reward angle.

The draw, as with most boxing matches, is priced at long odds and attracts relatively little interest compared to the two fighters.

How Sky Bet Are Pricing the Fight

Sky Bet’s odds typically reflect the mainstream view of the fight and are well suited to casual or first-time bettors.

Joshua is listed at very short odds in the outright winner market, underlining how strongly Sky Bet expect him to prevail. Paul’s price, meanwhile, is noticeably larger, designed to tempt those backing an upset.

Sky Bet also tend to be competitive on:

Method-of-victory markets

Enhanced or boosted prices

New customer promotions

For bettors who value simplicity and clarity, Sky Bet’s pricing and market layout make it easy to understand where the fight is expected to go.

Sky Bet latest odds [Correct as of 12:20pm Friday 19 December}

Jake Paul to win - 6/1

Anthony Joshua to win - 1/10

Draw - 22/1

Paddy Power Odds and Market Approach

Paddy Power’s prices broadly align with Sky Bet on the outright result, with Joshua installed as a clear favourite and Paul offered at a much bigger price.

Where Paddy Power often stands out is in:

Creative betting markets

Specials and novelty bets

Slightly more aggressive pricing on alternative outcomes

This can make Paddy Power attractive for bettors looking beyond the straight win market, particularly if they believe the fight could unfold in an unusual way.

That said, the core message from Paddy Power’s odds is the same: Joshua is expected to win comfortably.

Paddy Power latest odds [Correct as of 12:20pm Friday 19 December}

Jake Paul to win - 6/1

Anthony Joshua to win - 1/10

Draw - 22/1

Betfair Exchange: What the Market Is Saying

The Betfair Exchange offers a different perspective because prices are shaped directly by bettors rather than a bookmaker’s margin.

On the exchange:

Joshua trades at very short odds, often shorter than traditional bookmakers

Paul trades at much bigger prices, reflecting limited confidence among bettors

Prices fluctuate as money enters the market

The exchange is particularly useful for:

Spotting market confidence

Seeing how strongly one fighter is being backed

Potentially getting a better price close to fight time

Because the exchange allows users to both back and lay selections, it often provides the clearest insight into how the wider betting public views the fight.

Betfair latest odds [Correct as of 12:20pm Friday 19 December}

Jake Paul to win - 823/100

Anthony Joshua to win - 2/15

Draw - 46/1

Comparing Value Across the Three Platforms

While all three platforms agree on the likely winner, the value can differ depending on how you want to bet.

In general:

Sky Bet offers ease of use and strong promotions

Paddy Power provides variety and alternative angles

Betfair can deliver the best raw price, especially near fight night

For bettors backing Anthony Joshua at short odds, even small differences in price can matter, particularly with larger stakes. For those backing Jake Paul, shopping around becomes even more important due to the size of the odds involved.

Method-of-Victory Markets Are Key

Because Joshua is such a short-priced favourite to win outright, many bettors look to method-of-victory markets for better value.

Across Sky Bet and Paddy Power, Joshua is strongly favoured to win inside the distance, while a points victory is priced significantly bigger. Paul’s methods of victory are all long odds, reflecting the belief that if he wins, it would require something unexpected.

Betfair’s exchange markets often show:

Strong money behind Joshua by knockout

Limited support for a Paul decision

Wider gaps between outcomes

These markets can often provide better value than the outright winner bet, particularly if you have a strong view on how the fight will end.

Odds Movement and Late Betting Trends

As fight night approaches, odds are likely to move.

Common late trends include:

Joshua’s price shortening further as casual money arrives

Paul drifting slightly as confidence settles

Increased liquidity on the Betfair Exchange

Late bettors often prefer Betfair for price shopping, while early bettors may take advantage of bookmaker offers and promotions.

What the Odds Tell Us About the Fight

When three major platforms agree so strongly, it sends a clear message.

The odds suggest:

Joshua is expected to control the fight

Paul is seen as a long-shot challenger

A decisive Joshua victory is the dominant narrative

That doesn’t guarantee the outcome, but it does show where the weight of money and expectation lies.

Final Thoughts

Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair all price Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua with Anthony Joshua as a commanding favourite. While the outright winner market offers little value, method-of-victory and alternative markets provide more interesting opportunities.

Comparing odds across bookmakers — and understanding how exchanges differ from sportsbooks — is essential before placing a bet. With such a high-profile fight, even small differences in price or market structure can make a meaningful difference.

As always, checking the latest odds close to fight time can help ensure you’re getting the best possible value.