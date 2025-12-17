How to Bet on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: A Beginner’s Guide

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua is one of the most talked-about boxing events in recent years, attracting interest well beyond regular boxing fans. If you’re new to betting — or only place the occasional wager — this guide explains how boxing betting works, what the main markets mean, and how to place a bet using Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair.

Step One: Choose a Betting Site

To bet on the fight, you’ll need an account with a licensed betting operator. Three of the most popular options are:

Sky Bet – simple layout, beginner-friendly markets and frequent offers

Paddy Power – wide range of bets, including specials and promotions

Betfair – offers both traditional betting and an exchange

Once registered, you’ll need to:

Verify your account Deposit funds Navigate to the boxing section

New customer offers

Here are the new customer offers each bookie are running on tonight's Jake Paul vs AJ fight to help you decide:

Sky Bet

Paddy Power

Betfair

Understanding the Main Types of Boxing Bets

Before placing a bet, it’s important to understand the most common boxing markets.

Betting on the Fight Winner

The simplest bet is on who will win the fight.

You pick either Jake Paul or Anthony Joshua

It doesn’t matter how they win

If your fighter wins, your bet wins

Anthony Joshua is priced as a strong favourite across all bookmakers, while Jake Paul is a big outsider.

This market is straightforward, but favourites often come with very short odds, meaning smaller potential returns.

Betting on Method of Victory

Many bettors prefer method-of-victory markets, which offer bigger odds.

Common options include:

Win by knockout (KO/TKO)

Win by points or decision

Win by disqualification

These bets require you to predict how the fight ends, not just who wins. The more specific the outcome, the higher the odds.

Round Betting Explained

Some bookmakers also offer betting on which round the fight will end in.

For example:

Joshua to win in rounds 1–3

Paul to win in rounds 7–9

This type of bet carries higher risk and is generally better suited to more confident or experienced bettors.

How Odds Work in Boxing

Odds show:

How likely an outcome is believed to be

How much you stand to win

Short odds indicate a strong favourite. Long odds indicate an outsider. Beginners often start with simpler bets rather than chasing big prices.

How to Bet Using Sky Bet

Sky Bet is popular with beginners due to its clear layout.

To place a bet:

Log in and search for the fight Select your chosen market Click the odds to add them to your bet slip Enter your stake Confirm your bet

Sky Bet often highlights enhanced odds and promotions, which can be appealing to new customers.

How to Bet Using Paddy Power

Paddy Power offers similar core markets but often includes:

Special bets

Alternative outcomes

Promotions linked to big fights

The process of placing a bet is the same:

Select your market

Add to bet slip

Enter stake

Place bet

Beginners should focus on the main markets first before exploring specials.

How Betfair Is Different

Betfair operates in two ways:

Betfair Sportsbook – similar to Sky Bet and Paddy Power Betfair Exchange – bet against other users rather than a bookmaker

On the exchange, you can:

Back a fighter to win

Lay a fighter (bet that they will lose)

Beginners may prefer starting with the sportsbook, as the exchange requires a bit more understanding.

Deciding How Much to Bet

A key rule for beginners is only bet what you can afford to lose.

Helpful tips:

Set a small budget

Avoid chasing losses

Don’t place multiple complex bets at once

Boxing is unpredictable, and even strong favourites can be beaten.

Should Beginners Use Offers?

Promotions and betting offers can be useful, especially for new customers, but always:

Read the terms

Understand stake limits

Know how winnings are paid

Offers are best used on bets you would consider anyway, rather than forcing a risky selection.

Final Tips for First-Time Bettors

If this is your first time betting on a boxing match:

Keep it simple

Understand the market before betting

Compare odds across sites

Don’t feel pressured to bet

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua is a high-profile event, but betting should always be approached calmly and responsibly.

Final Thoughts

Betting on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua can be straightforward once you understand the basics. Whether you choose Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair, the key is knowing what you’re betting on and why.

By starting with simple markets and sensible stakes, beginners can enjoy the fight while learning how boxing betting works.