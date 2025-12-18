Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua betting offer: AJ dual outcomes by Sky Bet

Sky Bet Dual Sign Up Offer: 70/1 on Joshua to win on points/decision or 50/1 on Joshua to win by KO/TKO

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Which Sky Bet Offer Is Better – 50/1 Knockout or 70/1 Decision?

Sky Bet’s dual offer on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua gives bettors a clear choice:

50/1 on Anthony Joshua to win by knockout, or 70/1 on Joshua to win by points or decision.

Both prices are eye-catching. Both are tied to the same fighter. But they are built on very different fight narratives. The key question is not which price is bigger, but which outcome best matches how this fight is likely to unfold.

This preview breaks down both options and explains which offer looks stronger — and why.

Understanding the Two Outcomes

At a glance, the two offers represent opposite ends of the Joshua spectrum.

The Sky Bet dual offer:

50/1 – Joshua to win by KO/TKO

70/1 – Joshua to win by points/decision

On the surface, knockout feels instinctive and decision feels contrarian. But boxing — especially in crossover events — often rewards the less obvious route.

The Case for the 50/1 Knockout Offer

Joshua’s knockout reputation is well established, and it’s easy to see why many will be drawn to the 50/1 price.

Why the KO narrative is popular:

Joshua has stopped the majority of his opponents

Heavyweight power changes fights instantly

Paul has never faced an elite heavyweight puncher

A single defensive lapse could end the contest

From a pure boxing perspective, Joshua landing cleanly on Paul carries obvious danger. If the fight becomes chaotic or Paul takes risks early, a knockout can come quickly.

Where the KO case weakens:

Joshua no longer rushes finishes

He has become more risk-aware in recent fights

A quick knockout offers little upside for Joshua himself

The knockout is possible — but it requires Joshua to accelerate the fight rather than manage it.

The Case for the 70/1 Decision Offer

The decision market is often overlooked in heavyweight fights, but the specific dynamics here make it far more credible than the odds imply.

Why a points win is realistic:

Joshua can dominate rounds without forcing exchanges

Paul is likely to prioritise survival

Clinching and slow pacing reduce stoppage chances

Shorter fight formats increase decision probability

Joshua doesn’t need knockdowns to win rounds. Clean jabs, control of distance and heavier single shots can quickly build a decisive lead on the scorecards.

Tactical Incentives Favour a Decision

When choosing between the two offers, it’s important to consider Joshua’s incentives — not just his abilities.

From Joshua’s perspective:

A safe win matters more than a spectacular one

There is reputational risk in unnecessary exchanges

Control limits the chance of an upset moment

A decision win still proves the point

In crossover fights, the favourite often opts for risk minimisation, especially once control is established. That naturally pushes the fight toward the judges.

Comparing Probability vs Price

The crucial distinction between the two offers is not which outcome is more likely — but how the prices compare to their true probability.

Knockout at 50/1:

Likely outcome: plausible

Requires: escalation, openings, commitment

Risk: depends on a decisive moment

Decision at 70/1:

Likely outcome: overlooked but logical

Requires: discipline, control, patience

Risk: low once Joshua is ahead

In other words:

KO relies on something happening

Decision relies on something not happening

That difference matters.

Data-Led View of Fight Control

Looking at Joshua’s recent performances and Paul’s tendencies strengthens the decision argument.

Key indicators:

Joshua has gone the distance in controlled fights before

He is comfortable winning rounds without chasing finishes

Paul has shown durability and defensive caution

Judges reward clean work and ring control

If Joshua wins most rounds without taking risks, the fight naturally drifts toward a decision — regardless of pre-fight expectations.

Which Offer Suits Different Bettors?

This dual offer works because it caters to different betting mindsets.

The 50/1 KO offer suits:

Bettors chasing a highlight moment

Those expecting an early finish

Fans backing raw power over control

The 70/1 decision offer suits:

Bettors reading the fight tactically

Those backing discipline over drama

Value-seekers looking beyond the obvious

If you believe Joshua boxes conservatively and professionally, the decision price stands out.

So, Which Is the Better Offer?

Both prices are generous, but when weighed against likely fight behaviour, the 70/1 decision offer edges it.

Why the decision offer wins the value argument:

It aligns with Joshua’s recent mindset

It benefits from Paul’s survival-first approach

It doesn’t rely on a single decisive exchange

The price overcompensates for public bias

The knockout is exciting. The decision is logical. And logic is often where betting value lives.

Final Verdict: Value Over Instinct

Sky Bet’s dual offer presents a rare opportunity to choose between two enhanced outcomes on the same fighter. While the knockout will attract attention, the 70/1 on Anthony Joshua to win by points or decision better reflects how this fight could realistically play out.

In a contest where control, composure and risk management are likely to define the night, the bigger price may also be the smarter one to take.

