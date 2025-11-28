Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Full match preview for Everton v Newcastle on 29 Nov 2025. Tactical analysis, team news, predictions and betting tips, plus Paddy Power’s 50/1 goal offer.

Everton vs Newcastle Match Preview and a Paddy Power Welcome Offer

paddypower logo
View the latest offer from Paddy Power

Paddy Power Welcome Offer: Get 50/1 for a goal to be scored in Everton vs Newcastle 

Kick-off: 17:30 GMT · Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton’s revival meets Newcastle’s inconsistency under the Merseyside lights — and with Paddy Power offering a 50/1 price boost for a goal to be scored, this clash arrives with both narrative and value in abundance.

Match Context

As November closes, Everton look a side rediscovering their identity. With structure, bite and a newly sharpened counter-attacking threat, they have turned their new Hill Dickinson home into a platform for steady progress.

Newcastle, meanwhile, continue to drift. Moments of brilliance still surface — sometimes dazzlingly — but the inconsistency is starting to wear. A mix of injuries, lagging rhythm and a lack of stability has kept Eddie Howe’s side from sustaining momentum in the league.

The league table reflects those currents: Everton hovering in the middle pack with upward trajectory, Newcastle stuck lower down, far more dangerous on paper than in results.

The Venue Matters

Everton’s first full season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium has been energised by atmosphere, noise and novelty. Winter nights at a new ground always carry a crackle, and Newcastle arrive into that environment while seeking confidence of their own.

Under the lights, in front of a full house, Everton tend to stiffen into a well-organised unit built on pressure, vertical counters and relentless wing work. Newcastle will need clarity and composure — things they’ve struggled to maintain away from home this season.

Team News Snapshot

Newcastle

  • Yoane Wissa — back in training after his knee issue; unlikely to start but a live option from the bench.
  • Kieran Trippier — ruled out with a hamstring problem, a significant loss for defensive shape and set-piece delivery.

Trippier’s absence is huge. Losing his crossing, leadership and dead-ball quality strips Newcastle of one of their most reliable weapons. Wissa’s return to grass offers hope — but likely not from the opening whistle.

Everton

Everton enter the weekend with a relatively stable squad. Dyche has had to manage chronic absentees, but his preferred core — the aggressive midfield pairing, the strong defensive line, the direct wide outlets — is intact. Expect a disciplined approach built around containment and punishing mistakes.

Get 50/1 for a goal to be scored in Everton vs Newcastle 

Tactical Preview

Everton: Pragmatic Power

Sean Dyche’s Everton have been one of the league’s more structured sides this season. They defend in compact blocks, frustrate through numbers and organisation, and then explode into transitions with wide runners and diagonal combinations.

  • Deep, disciplined shape.
  • Midfield pressure triggers the counter.
  • Quick release into the channels to stretch weakened full-back areas.

Newcastle’s right flank — without Trippier — is a target Everton will attack.

Newcastle: Possession with Fragility

Eddie Howe’s philosophy remains: dominate the ball, push full-backs high, and use Bruno Guimarães to orchestrate movements into the final third. The problem? Absences and reshuffles have dulled the edges.

Newcastle will still aim to:

  • Progress the ball through Bruno’s passing lanes.
  • Work Everton’s block with patient probing.
  • Release wide forwards into half-spaces created by Joelinton’s movement.

But if Everton can crowd Bruno and deny time on the ball, Newcastle risk becoming predictable and blunt.

Key Players to Watch

Everton — The Counter Threat

Everton’s most dangerous weapon remains their lead runner on the break — the forward who can time runs behind retreating defenders. With Newcastle’s reshuffled back line, the Toffees’ transitions could be decisive.

Newcastle — Bruno Guimarães

Everything flows through him. If he’s allowed to dictate, Newcastle’s attack sparks to life. If he’s bullied or boxed into the flanks, the Magpies stall badly.

Wildcard — Yoane Wissa

Even 15–20 minutes of Wissa at the end changes the equation. Fresh pace against a tiring back line matters — especially if chasing a late goal.

Recent Form & Head-to-Head

Everton’s recent home form is built on defensive consistency and opportunism. They aren’t free-scoring, but they time their punches well and rarely lose structure.

Newcastle’s scattershot form is the opposite: emphatic wins followed by puzzling drop-offs. Their biggest enemy remains rhythm — something they haven’t found for weeks.

Historically, Everton have frustrated Newcastle at home, and this version of Dyche’s team feels built for exactly that sort of tactical arm wrestle.

Where the Value Is

The smart angles include:

  • Both Teams to Score — likely if Newcastle start brightly.
  • Over 2.5 goals — if Everton’s counters get traction.
  • Goal after 75 minutes — both sides have influential benches.
  • Set-piece markets — especially Everton, with Trippier missing for Newcastle.
Smart note: Without Trippier, Newcastle’s set-piece xG dips and Everton’s aerial threat rises.

The Paddy Power 50/1 Offer

Predicted XIs

Everton (likely)

A compact 4–5–1 / 4–4–2 hybrid, strong central screen, rapid wingers to spring the break.

Newcastle (likely)

Midfield three built around Bruno, narrow wide forwards, replaced right-back structure without Trippier.

Final Verdict

Everton at home are disciplined and efficient. Newcastle have weapons but arrive wounded, short of key players and without consistent flow. Expect a tight match shaped by transitions, set-pieces and late pressure.

From a betting perspective, the Paddy Power 50/1 goal-to-be-scored promo is exactly the kind of fun, low-risk, high-reward kicker suited to a game that rarely stays cagey for 90 minutes.

Prediction: A tense but lively contest — and goals very much on the cards.

50/1  A GOAL TO BE SCORED IN EVERTON VS NEWCASTLE

 

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

 

How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo codeYFBDEQ
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Everton v Newcastle English Premier League match on Saturday, November 29th. 
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

 

What can I win?

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

 

When will I get my prize?

  • You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

 

What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

 

Other essential stuff:

  • Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
  • The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.

 

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets