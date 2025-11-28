Everton vs Newcastle Match Preview and a Paddy Power Welcome Offer

Kick-off: 17:30 GMT · Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton’s revival meets Newcastle’s inconsistency under the Merseyside lights — and with Paddy Power offering a 50/1 price boost for a goal to be scored, this clash arrives with both narrative and value in abundance.

Match Context

As November closes, Everton look a side rediscovering their identity. With structure, bite and a newly sharpened counter-attacking threat, they have turned their new Hill Dickinson home into a platform for steady progress.

Newcastle, meanwhile, continue to drift. Moments of brilliance still surface — sometimes dazzlingly — but the inconsistency is starting to wear. A mix of injuries, lagging rhythm and a lack of stability has kept Eddie Howe’s side from sustaining momentum in the league.

The league table reflects those currents: Everton hovering in the middle pack with upward trajectory, Newcastle stuck lower down, far more dangerous on paper than in results.

The Venue Matters

Everton’s first full season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium has been energised by atmosphere, noise and novelty. Winter nights at a new ground always carry a crackle, and Newcastle arrive into that environment while seeking confidence of their own.

Under the lights, in front of a full house, Everton tend to stiffen into a well-organised unit built on pressure, vertical counters and relentless wing work. Newcastle will need clarity and composure — things they’ve struggled to maintain away from home this season.

Team News Snapshot

Newcastle

Yoane Wissa — back in training after his knee issue; unlikely to start but a live option from the bench.

— back in training after his knee issue; unlikely to start but a live option from the bench. Kieran Trippier — ruled out with a hamstring problem, a significant loss for defensive shape and set-piece delivery.

Trippier’s absence is huge. Losing his crossing, leadership and dead-ball quality strips Newcastle of one of their most reliable weapons. Wissa’s return to grass offers hope — but likely not from the opening whistle.

Everton

Everton enter the weekend with a relatively stable squad. Dyche has had to manage chronic absentees, but his preferred core — the aggressive midfield pairing, the strong defensive line, the direct wide outlets — is intact. Expect a disciplined approach built around containment and punishing mistakes.

Tactical Preview

Everton: Pragmatic Power

Sean Dyche’s Everton have been one of the league’s more structured sides this season. They defend in compact blocks, frustrate through numbers and organisation, and then explode into transitions with wide runners and diagonal combinations.

Deep, disciplined shape.

Midfield pressure triggers the counter.

Quick release into the channels to stretch weakened full-back areas.

Newcastle’s right flank — without Trippier — is a target Everton will attack.

Newcastle: Possession with Fragility

Eddie Howe’s philosophy remains: dominate the ball, push full-backs high, and use Bruno Guimarães to orchestrate movements into the final third. The problem? Absences and reshuffles have dulled the edges.

Newcastle will still aim to:

Progress the ball through Bruno’s passing lanes.

Work Everton’s block with patient probing.

Release wide forwards into half-spaces created by Joelinton’s movement.

But if Everton can crowd Bruno and deny time on the ball, Newcastle risk becoming predictable and blunt.

Key Players to Watch

Everton — The Counter Threat

Everton’s most dangerous weapon remains their lead runner on the break — the forward who can time runs behind retreating defenders. With Newcastle’s reshuffled back line, the Toffees’ transitions could be decisive.

Newcastle — Bruno Guimarães

Everything flows through him. If he’s allowed to dictate, Newcastle’s attack sparks to life. If he’s bullied or boxed into the flanks, the Magpies stall badly.

Wildcard — Yoane Wissa

Even 15–20 minutes of Wissa at the end changes the equation. Fresh pace against a tiring back line matters — especially if chasing a late goal.

Recent Form & Head-to-Head

Everton’s recent home form is built on defensive consistency and opportunism. They aren’t free-scoring, but they time their punches well and rarely lose structure.

Newcastle’s scattershot form is the opposite: emphatic wins followed by puzzling drop-offs. Their biggest enemy remains rhythm — something they haven’t found for weeks.

Historically, Everton have frustrated Newcastle at home, and this version of Dyche’s team feels built for exactly that sort of tactical arm wrestle.

Where the Value Is

The smart angles include:

Both Teams to Score — likely if Newcastle start brightly.

— likely if Newcastle start brightly. Over 2.5 goals — if Everton’s counters get traction.

— if Everton’s counters get traction. Goal after 75 minutes — both sides have influential benches.

— both sides have influential benches. Set-piece markets — especially Everton, with Trippier missing for Newcastle.

Smart note: Without Trippier, Newcastle’s set-piece xG dips and Everton’s aerial threat rises.

Predicted XIs

Everton (likely)

A compact 4–5–1 / 4–4–2 hybrid, strong central screen, rapid wingers to spring the break.

Newcastle (likely)

Midfield three built around Bruno, narrow wide forwards, replaced right-back structure without Trippier.

Final Verdict

Everton at home are disciplined and efficient. Newcastle have weapons but arrive wounded, short of key players and without consistent flow. Expect a tight match shaped by transitions, set-pieces and late pressure.

From a betting perspective, the Paddy Power 50/1 goal-to-be-scored promo is exactly the kind of fun, low-risk, high-reward kicker suited to a game that rarely stays cagey for 90 minutes.

Prediction: A tense but lively contest — and goals very much on the cards.

50/1 A GOAL TO BE SCORED IN EVERTON VS NEWCASTLE

