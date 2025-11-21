Paddy Power Sign Up Offer - Tottenham 50/1 to beat Arsenal

The North London Derby is one of the fiercest fixtures in the Premier League and with Arsenal chasing a first Premier League title since 2004, a Tottenham side lead by Thomas Frank has plenty on the line. Arsenal have seemed to be in good form but could injuries and a shakey record versus the top 8 derail them? Spurs have an opportunity to produce another counterattacking display against a possession dominant side and strike a blow to their rival’s title hopes.

Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Frank took over in the summer and made an impressive start featuring a 2-0 win at Manchester City building excitement amongst the Spurs faithful. His philosophy of football was a refreshing change to the chaotic, unapologetic style of ‘Ange-ball’, instead favouring a more calculated tactical approach that has proven successful versus possession-dominant sides.

Now facing the North London Derby, Tottenham Hotspur will be tasked with defeating a rampant Arsenal side who are unbeaten in eight Premier League fixtures, but could Tottenham exploit Arsenal’s style of play like they did to Manchester City? Things could be shaping up for another counterattacking masterclass from Frank’s men.

Tottenham have been scoring goals too, finding the net in 77% of their competitive games this season. A new-look methodical approach to attacking and defending has made them formidable, with only a stoppage time equaliser from Matthijs de Ligt stopping them heading into the international break with a victory over an in-form Manchester United side.

Arsenal FC

Arsenal have been a dominant side this season, there’s no denying that, but there are more than a few reasons to think Tottenham could pull off the victory over their North London rivals on Super Sunday.

Gabriel is going to be a big miss for Arsenal today. He has been a key part of their success at both ends of the field, the Brazilian centre-back has been a stalwart at the heart of the defence, leading the team in aerials won and minutes played for outfield players.

The powerful defender has also made his presence felt at the other end of the pitch, scoring once and assisting twice, contributing to the Gunners threat from set pieces. His absence from the side will undoubtedly be felt and it could offer Spurs more opportunities to strike on the counterattack, while shutting down dangerous set piece opportunities against them.

Arsenal have also only managed a single win versus the current top eight sides, a conservative approach opening them up to dropped points and upsets, especially in such a hotly contested derby.

The Case for Spurs to win the North London Derby

Tottenham won 2-0 away from home against Arsenal’s title-rivals, Manchester City, under conditions similar to they might face on Sunday.

Arsenal will be playing without influential defender Gabriel, a threat at both ends of the field.

Spurs are unbeaten in five Premier League away games, amassing four wins in that time.

The North London Derby has a history of being close, the last three fixtures being settled by a single goal.

Tottenham have found the net in 77% of their competitive games this season, the new-look Spurs side are more than capable of scoring.

