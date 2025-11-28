Paddy Power New Customer Offer: Arsenal to win at 60/1 odds

Kick off: 16:30 GMT

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Big Picture: Stakes & Context

This London derby arrives with huge implications — and for Arsenal, it’s an opportunity to assert control at the top end of the Premier League and deliver a statement victory away from home. Mikel Arteta’s side have been one of the league’s most consistent performers this season, with a strong defensive record and the ability to dominate big matches.

Chelsea come in improved, but still unpredictable. Their form at home has been mixed, and despite encouraging signs under Maresca, they remain vulnerable defensively — something Arsenal’s fluid attacking unit can exploit.

Advanced predictive models lean toward Arsenal, but the bookmakers offering long odds for this derby reflect recent inconsistencies away from home. Still, with Arsenal’s quality, clarity of structure, and big-match pedigree, this is a prime opportunity for them to take three points.

Emotionally charged, tactically intense, and historically significant — this is the type of fixture Arsenal have learned to control under Arteta.

Recent Form & Head-to-Head Trends

Arsenal: Consistent and structured

Arsenal arrive with one of the league’s strongest defensive records and a clear style built around controlled possession, intelligent pressing, and constant rotation in the final third.

Their ability to sustain pressure over 90 minutes has separated them from most teams in the league.

Chelsea: Improving but inconsistent

Chelsea’s form is trending upward, but they remain susceptible to lapses in concentration — particularly in defensive transitions. Against a disciplined side like Arsenal, those moments are costly.

Head-to-Head

Arsenal historically perform well in this derby:

Unbeaten in their last several league trips to Stamford Bridge.

Scored in every one of their last eight away league matches vs Chelsea.

Won convincingly at the Bridge last season through structure, pressing, and set-piece dominance.

This fixture consistently brings out Arsenal’s best.

Team News & Injuries

Arsenal

Martin Ødegaard moving closer to full fitness; heavy chance he returns to the XI.

Bukayo Saka available despite managing a knock — always influential in big games.

Gabriel Jesus fit enough to play a significant role, whether starting or off the bench.

Declan Rice fully fit and integral in the heart of midfield.

Tomiyasu also in contention to bolster defensive flexibility.

Arsenal’s squad is regaining key personnel at the perfect moment.

Chelsea

Reece James returning but not yet at peak sharpness.

Cole Palmer is confirmed as being fit by Enzo Marseca at his latest press conference.

is confirmed as being fit by Enzo Marseca at his latest press conference. Christopher Nkunku available but likely not ready for a full 90.

Wesley Fofana remains out long-term.

Enzo Fernández managing fatigue.

Noni Madueke fit but may not start.

Chelsea welcome players back, but not all are ready for sustained intensity — a potential issue against Arsenal’s demanding tempo.

Tactical Preview & Key Battles

Arsenal’s Approach

Arteta will likely focus on:

Calm, controlled possession phases

Pressing traps to disrupt Chelsea’s build-up

Overloads between the lines for Ødegaard and Saka

Rice anchoring transitions and cutting out counters

This is the type of match where Arsenal’s elite structure and discipline can suffocate Chelsea, forcing turnovers and creating sustained pressure.

Arsenal’s biggest edge is midfield control — Rice and Ødegaard orchestrate play with intelligence and physical presence Chelsea can struggle to match.

Chelsea’s Approach

Chelsea may:

Drop into compact defensive shapes

Look to counter through Nkunku, Jackson, or Palmer

Use James and Chilwell for overlapping threats

But sustained possession against Arsenal is tough, and any sloppy buildup could be punished.

Key Battle: Arsenal’s Midfield Engine vs Chelsea’s Defensive Structure

Rice vs Enzo Fernández

Rice’s athleticism, duelling, and forward drives give Arsenal dominance in central spaces.

Ødegaard’s return

If he features, Arsenal’s creativity and pressing coordination return to full power.

Saka vs Chilwell

Arsenal’s star wide man can stretch Chelsea’s defensive shape, create overloads, and win decisive duels.

If Arsenal control the middle and force Chelsea wide, the match tilts heavily toward the visitors.

Players to Watch

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

If fit, he’s the creative heartbeat — his ability to dictate tempo makes Arsenal far more dangerous.

Bukayo Saka

A constant outlet and match-winner in big games. His form in derbies is exceptional.

Declan Rice

Arguably the most impactful midfielder in England this season. Controls transitions, battles, and tempo.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Chelsea’s main threat, but if Arsenal isolate him, their defensive structure should hold firm.

Prediction & Betting Angle

Analytical Take

Arsenal have the stronger structure, clearer identity, more consistent performances, and significant head-to-head dominance at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s improvements are real — but they haven’t proven themselves against a top-tier opponent at full tempo and intensity. Arsenal’s pressing shape and midfield control could decide the game.

Paddy Power New Customer Offer (60/1)

Paddy Power are offering 60/1 on Arsenal to win for new customers — outstanding value given:

Arsenal’s superior form

Head-to-head advantage

Tactical superiority

Chelsea’s incomplete squad fitness

New customers who sign up and place a qualifying bet receive the enhanced payout as free bet builders.

This is a premium-value price on the side with significantly stronger metrics.

My Verdict

Arsenal to win, likely 2–1 or 2–0.

Arsenal’s structure vs Chelsea’s transitional fragility

Potential Ødegaard return

Rice controlling the centre

Saka’s influence in big games

A clean sheet is possible, but Chelsea’s home form may still produce a goal — making Arsenal to win & BTTS another realistic angle.

What to Watch During the Game

Arsenal’s early press: Can they disrupt Chelsea from the first whistle?

Rice’s control of midfield: The match likely hinges on him.

Transitions: Arsenal tend to dominate these matchups.

Final 20 minutes: Arsenal often finish games stronger than Chelsea.

Summary

Stakes: Arsenal can assert top-table authority; Chelsea searching for consistency.

Team news: Arsenal recovering key players at the right moment; Chelsea not at full sharpness.

Tactics: Arsenal’s pressing, control, and creativity give them an edge.

Prediction: Arsenal to win, most likely 2–1.

Betting highlight: 60/1 new-customer offer on Arsenal to win — strong value aligned with their statistical superiority.

Paddy Power New Customer Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Arsenal to beat Chelsea, Sunday, November 30th.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 60/1 payout, credited in free bets.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 7 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff: