ITV Racing Tips: Expert horse racing tips plus free bets for Newbury and Southwell

Friday serves up a strong afternoon of action on ITV4 as Newbury’s high-quality card headlines the broadcast, supported by two Listed contests from Southwell’s All-Weather track. With a pair of Grade 2 races, competitive handicaps and several exciting prospects on show, the day promises to provide clues for the months ahead across both codes.

Here’s your full tipping preview of the live ITV races, using Timeform Analyst’s Verdicts:

FRIDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2025 – ITV4 (13:30–16:00)

NEWBURY

13:50 – John Francome Novices’ Chase (Grade 2), 2m 4f

Several potentially very useful novice chasers on show, with NO QUESTIONS ASKED taken to build on his debut success in this sphere at Ascot where he gave weight and a comprehensive beating to an odds-on shot from the Paul Nicholls yard. It's likely that the Nicholls stable will again provide the greatest threat in the shape of Regent's Stroll, who is a very bright chasing prospect. Wendigo is third on the list, but only marginally as both Crest of Fortune and Kingston Pride are also promising.

14:25 – Join Coral Bet Handicap Chase, 2m 4f

If HELTENHAM's recent wind operation helps precipitate a return to form he will surely go close off this reduced mark. Indeed, his wide-margin Perth success during the spring was gained off just a 2 lb lower mark and he is now 8 lb better off with Twinjets, compared to when beaten around 12 lengths into third by that rival at Fontwell last month. Twinjets is greatly respected nonetheless and rates the main danger ahead of the progressive Filanderer and American Mike.

15:00 – Coral Long Distance Hurdle (Grade 2), 3m

IMPOSE TOI has made good strides subsequent to winning a C&D handicap at this meeting 12 months ago and, judged on his reappearance success under a big weight at Aintree, he still appears to be improving. The 7-y-o can take this step up in class in his stride and could yet develop into a candidate for the Stayers' Hurdle in March. Last year's winner Strong Leader got the better of Take No Chances at Wetherby at the beginning of the month and he is the main danger. Hewick also has claims.

15:35 – Coral Handicap Hurdle, 3m

While his wellbeing has to be taken on trust following a 19-month absence, DIAMOND RI ventures into handicap company on a potentially handy mark and both the good form of his yard and the promise of improvement now upped in trip augur well in respect of his prospects here. Blue Carpet is an obvious threat given his profile, while the hat-trick seeking J J Moon and top-weight Classic King are others to consider.

SOUTHWELL

14:40 – Bet UK Churchill Stakes (Listed), 1m 3f

If SHADER is in the same form as when romping home in a Kempton listed event at the beginning of the month even a horse of Dubai Honour's quality will do well to concede 4 lb to him.

15:15 – Bet UK Golden Rose Stakes (Listed), 6f

The most appealing of these is MARSHMAN, who thrived on the all-weather last winter and there's a good chance that he will do the same this time round. Apollo One went close in Group 3 company at Ascot on his penultimate start and he is feared with Colin Keane booked, while Alfa Kellenic and Rogue Lightning are others to consider.

