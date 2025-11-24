Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Manchester United vs Everton – 50/1 for Manchester United to win double chance!

Get this Paddy Power Sign Up Offer – 50/1 for Manchester United to win double chance!

Old Trafford plays host to David Moyes and Everton for another interesting edition of Monday Night Football! Manchester United enter the match in better form, scoring goals and beginning to create an identity under Amorim while Everton have won only twice in their last eight matches!

Manchester United

For a side which has struggled to establish itself under Ruben Amorim’s guidance, Manchester United are enjoying a rare patch of good form, with the 2-2 draw against Tottenham prior to the international break extending their unbeaten run to five games.

The Red Devils are looking rejuvenated in attack, scoring at least two goals in each of the last five fixtures.

Manchester United are averaging 6.4 shots on target per match in the Premier League games, that’s the second-most in the league.

Manchester United have beaten Everton in the last four meetings at Old Trafford

When playing at home, the Red Devils are averaging the most shots per game in the Premier League.

Manchester United have an xG of 1.4, plenty of attacking opportunities should be on offer at Old Trafford tonight.

Amorim’s men have found their feet in attack, scoring two or more goals in their last five fixtures.

Everton

The Toffees have struggled for form this season, only managing two wins in their last eight fixtures. David Moyes’ men haven’t quite clicked into gear and been able to build on wins over Crystal Palace and Wolves. They face Manchester United at a difficult time when they have salvaged points from unthinkable positions, making 50/1 on Manchester United double chance a very tempting bet.

Everton come into the fixture with only 2 wins in eight matches.

Everton are allowing 16 shots per game to the opposing team away from home, United should be able to capitalise on the defensive weakness.

The Toffees rank dead last in the Premier League for possession away from home, United should be able to control the game.

Averaging just 2 shots on target away from home this season, the United defence should be able to handle a lacklustre attack.

Key Players to Watch

Bryan Mbeumo – Joining from Brentford in the summer for a deal worth up to £70 million, he struggled to make the instant impact fans might have hoped for. But recently he has found his form and with four goals and an assist in his last five games, he has become a focal point of the new-look United attack.

Bruno Fernandes – The Manchester United captain has usually enjoyed more goals than he has this season, but having settled into a slightly deeper role he is able to utilise his impressive passing range, landing three assists and averaging 2.6 key passes a game – both team leading stats.

Jack Grealish – Joining on loan from Manchester City in the summer, Grealish has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance at Everton and looks more like the Aston Villa player that terrorised full backs for several seasons. But without a top class striker to finish off his deliveries, the Everton attack has still seemed toothless.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head Trends

Manchester United – The Red Devils are unbeaten in five games, including a win over rivals Liverpool, but have relied on late goals to salvage draws in their last two matches.

Everton – Everton come into tonight’s fixture following a 2-0 victory over an out-of-sorts Fulham side , they only managed a draw against newly-promoted Sunderland and lost consecutive games against Spurs and Man City before that.

United have dominated recent editions of this fixture, particularly at home, with four straight wins in the Premier League against Everton at Old Trafford.

Prediction & Betting Angle

Things just haven't quite clicked into gear for David Moyes' men so far this season, so backing a low scoring affair seems sensible.

Nine of Everton's 12 matches this season have seen under 2.5 goals.

United are hardly a defensive fortress, but facing an Everton side that has struggled away from home they should have no trouble winning the match, or at least coming away with a draw should things not go as planned.

Head to our Football Tips Centre for more betting tips and unmissable insight into Monday Night Football.

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDEM

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay

Place a max £1 bet on Manchester United and draw double chance market in Man United vs Everton on Monday 24th November

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.

Claim Paddy Power Sign Up Offer – 50/1 for Manchester United to win double chance!