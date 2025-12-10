Luke Littler sign up offer: Get 50/1 on Littler win his first round match at the World Darts Championships

Littler favourite to rule the Worlds again

The PDC World Darts Championship begins at Alexandra Palace on Thursday December 11, and it’ll be all eyes on Luke Littler as the teenage sensation begins his title defence against Darius Labanauskas.

Littler was still 18 days short of his 18th birthday when becoming the youngest world champion in history back in January, and is also the current holder of the Grand Slam of Darts, UK Open, World Matchplay and World Grand Prix titles.

But for coming up short in the Premier League, Littler would be bidding for a clean sweep of the biggest titles in darts this season, and he returns to Ally Pally as a strong favourite. Bookmakers rate him about 50-50 versus the field, which is to say Littler’s chance is equal to the other 127 players combined.

Among them, second seed Luke Humphries is seen as the biggest danger. He beat Littler in the 2024 final and while dumped out in round four of his defence, returns as the clear number two. He’s seeded that way, too, meaning the pair are on course to meet in the World Darts final on Saturday January 3.

Who else can stop Littler?

Littler’s defence begins against Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas, quarter-finalist in 2020 but winner of just two matches on this stage since. Victory for the 49-year-old would go down among the biggest shocks in the history of the event and bookmakers give him very little hope of avoiding a 3-0 whitewash.

Littler appears to have landed in a good section of the draw, with Dutch darting legend Raymond van Barneveld far from the force of old and Australia’s Damon Heta and former champion Rob Cross the two biggest names in The Nuke’s section.

Lurking on the opposite side of the same quarter though are another former champion, Gerwyn Price, and the dangerous Chris Dobey, who made the semi-finals a year ago.

Price did go on a six-match winning run against Littler, which ended in March, and recently said that he’s different to other PDC players who ‘are all scared of him’. A quarter-final meeting of the pair would be a blockbuster showdown and a real test for Littler.

Should Littler emerge unscathed, it’s very possible that his semi-final is less daunting on paper. Price’s World Cup teammate Jonny Clayton, prolific 180 hitter Ross Smith, fourth seed Stephen Bunting and the dangerous Dave Chisnall are among the key candidates.

Chisnall though faces Fallon Sherrock in the first round, a potential banana skin against the ‘Queen of the Palace’.

How to watch the World Darts Championship

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the PDC World Championship in the UK, with every match live on channel 407, which will be rebranded Sky Sports Darts for the duration of the tournament.

Viewers can also stream via Sky Go and Now TV, while there will be highlights on Sky Sports and PDC YouTube channels together with social media clips on X, TikTok and Facebook.

Before the action begins, Sky Sports host Abigail Davies and former World Championship player Paul Nicholson sat down with Sporting Life’s Chris Hammer to go through the entire draw. You can watch their video preview here.

World Darts Championship schedule

Thursday December 11 - 4 x Round one at 7pm

Friday December 12 - 4 x Round one at 12.30pm

Friday December 12 - 4 x Round one at 7pm

Saturday December 13 - 4 x Round one at 12.30pm

Saturday December 13 - 4 x Round one at 7pm

Sunday December 14 - 4 x Round one at 12.30pm

Sunday December 14 - 4 x Round one at 7pm

Monday December 15 - 4 x Round one at 12.30pm

Monday December 15 - 4 x Round one at 7pm

Tuesday December 16 - 4 x Round one at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 16 - 4 x Round one at 7pm

Wednesday December 17 - 4 x Round one at 12.30pm

Wednesday December 17 - 4 x Round one at 7pm

Thursday December 18 - 4 x Round one at 12.30pm

Thursday December 18 - 4 x Round one at 7pm

Friday December 19 - 4 x Round one at 12.30pm

Friday December 19 - 4 x Round one at 7pm

Saturday December 20 - 4 x Round two at 12.30pm

Saturday December 20 - 4 x Round two at 7pm

Sunday December 21 - 4 x Round two at 12.30pm

Sunday December 21 - 4 x Round two at 7pm

Monday December 22 - 4 x Round two at 12.30pm

Monday December 22 - 4 x Round two at 7pm

Tuesday December 23 - 4 x Round two at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 23 - 4 x Round two at 7pm

No play on Wednesday December 24, Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Saturday December 27 - 3 x Round three at 12.30pm

Saturday December 27 - 3 x Round three at 7pm

Sunday December 28 - 3 x Round three at 12.30pm

Sunday December 28 - 3 x Round three at 7pm

Monday December 29 - 3 x Round three at 12.30pm

Monday December 29 - 1 x Round three and 2 x Round four at 7pm

Tuesday December 30 - 3 x Round four at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 30 - 3 x Round four at 7pm

Thursday January 1 - 2 x Quarter-finals at 12.30pm

Thursday January 1 - 2 x Quarter-finals at 7pm

Friday January 2 - Semi-finals at 7.30pm

Saturday January 3 - Final at 8pm

