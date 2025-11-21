Paddy Power Welcome Offer - Arsenal v Spurs 50/1 Offer

Kick off: 16:30 GMT

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Big Picture: Stakes & Context

This is more than just another derby — for Arsenal, it's a chance to reinforce their grip at the top of the Premier League. Arsenal sit first after 11 games, boasting eight wins, two draws, and just one defeat. Their goal difference is impressive too: 20 scored, only 5 conceded.

Tottenham, meanwhile, arrive with something to prove. While they have shown attacking promise — they’ve found the net nine times in their last six — their away record in this rivalry is a real weakness. According to Opta-style simulations, Spurs have only a ~13.7% chance of winning this match.

The derby is an emotional cauldron — and under the current injury clouds, both teams face real selection puzzles.

Recent Form & Head-to-Head Trends

In terms of head to head, the records strongly favour Arsenal. Spurs have won just one of their last 32 Premier League away games at Arsenal, drawing 12 and losing 19. Arsenal have also scored in each of their last 26 Premier League home matches vs Tottenham, netting at least twice in many of them.

Team News & Injuries

Arsenal

The biggest concern is Martin Ødegaard, who is still recovering from a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury. There was hope for a comeback, but medical updates suggest his fitness remains uncertain.

, who is still recovering from a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury. There was hope for a comeback, but medical updates suggest his fitness remains uncertain. Gabriel Magalhães is also out, having suffered a thigh muscle tear.

is also out, having suffered a thigh muscle tear. Kai Havertz is reportedly struggling with muscle fatigue / recovery setbacks.

is reportedly struggling with muscle fatigue / recovery setbacks. Noni Madueke is doubtful too, due to muscle tightness.

is doubtful too, due to muscle tightness. There is some good news: Gabriel Jesus is making progress in training, though match sharpness is still being assessed for whether he'll feature or at least make the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur

The injury list looks long: James Maddison (ACL) is out long-term.

(ACL) is out long-term. Dejan Kulusevski is absent with a knee problem.

is absent with a knee problem. Dominic Solanke remains a major doubt while recovering from ankle surgery.

remains a major doubt while recovering from ankle surgery. Yves Bissouma is also recovering from ankle ligament surgery.

is also recovering from ankle ligament surgery. Randal Kolo Muani is out due to a jaw fracture, which rules him out of contact training.

This is clearly a derby with challenges for both sides: Arsenal missing key creative and defensive pieces, Spurs lacking big parts of their midfield and forward options.

Tactical Preview & Key Battles

Arsenal’s Approach:

Given the injuries, Mikel Arteta may lean on a somewhat conservative but controlled game plan: dominate possession, use full-backs, and try to break through transitions.

Without Ødegaard, creative responsibility would likely fall to Eberechi Eze , whose pace and vision could be crucial. FootballTips highlights him as a player to watch in this fixture.

, whose pace and vision could be crucial. FootballTips highlights him as a player to watch in this fixture. They may also rely on their defensive stability — having conceded only five in 11 games, their rearguard is arguably one of the Premier League’s most solid.

Tottenham’s Approach:

Thomas Frank’s men are probably going to be pragmatic. With limited attacking options and injuries in midfield, they may set up to absorb pressure and hit on the counter.

Given their scoring form, they might look to exploit set-pieces or quick breaks.

Defensively, Spurs must be compact; any lapses against a technically fluent Arsenal side could be fatal.

Key Battle:

The midfield will be a critical zone: if Arsenal dominate, they control tempo. But Tottenham’s counters could come when Arsenal over-commit.

On the wings: Eze for Arsenal — if he gets into space, he could hurt Spurs. For Tottenham, whoever can spring forward quickly will be dangerous.

Players to Watch

Eberechi Eze (Arsenal): As mentioned, with creative absences, his ability to drive forward, pick passes, and combine will be vital.

As mentioned, with creative absences, his ability to drive forward, pick passes, and combine will be vital. Gabriel Jesus: If he features, even from the bench, he brings movement, link-up play and an eye for goal; his return could shift Arsenal’s attacking dynamics.

If he features, even from the bench, he brings movement, link-up play and an eye for goal; his return could shift Arsenal’s attacking dynamics. Spurs Counter-Attackers (TBD): With injuries up front, Tottenham’s threat comes from whoever can get the ball in space – possibly wingers or second strikers playing off a deeper pivot.

Prediction & Betting Angle

Opta / Analytical Prediction:

According to the Opta-style simulation, Arsenal have a 69% chance of winning, while Spurs win probability is just ~13.7% — a sign that statistically, the Gunners are heavy favourites.

Paddy Power New Customer Offer (50/1):

Here’s where it gets especially tempting for new customers: Paddy Power are offering 50/1 on Arsenal to win , or 50/1 on Spurs to win, for new customers (terms & conditions apply).

, or 50/1 on Spurs to win, for new customers (terms & conditions apply). That means if you sign up fresh with Paddy Power and back either side at this huge price, you’ll get your winnings credited — giving you a very strong-value way to bet on the derby.

Because the market is tilted heavily to Arsenal, the 50/1 on Spurs is especially eye-catching: very long odds for a rare away win backed by a bookmaker, making it a high-risk but potentially high-reward play.

My Verdict / Prediction:

I lean toward Arsenal to win , probably by a margin of 2–0 or 2–1.

, probably by a margin of 2–0 or 2–1. Given Spurs’ injury issues and Arsenal’s strong home record (+ goal scoring run vs Spurs), a clean sheet for Arsenal is plausible.

But with derby unpredictability and Spurs' counter attacking threat, a 2–1 Arsenal win or Arsenal win & both teams to score could be a realistic outcome.

What to Watch On the Night:

First 20 minutes: Will Arsenal stamp authority early, or will Spurs try to spring a surprise break?

Set-pieces: With injuries up front and in defence on both sides, dead-ball situations could prove decisive.

Substitutions: As the game opens up (or if one side tires), the bench could change things — especially if Jesus or Eze come on for Arsenal, or Spurs throw on pace late.

Tempo in final 10 minutes: Derbies often swing late. If Spurs are chasing, Arsenal could exploit the space; if Spurs lead (shock), they may try to shut things down.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

If you’re planning to use Paddy Power for this offer, please bet responsibly: only bet with money you can afford to lose, read the full T&Cs around the 50/1 offer, and be aware of the risk of long odds bets. If gambling becomes a problem, please seek support through GAMBLEAWARE or similar services.

Summary

What’s at stake: Arsenal want to cement top of the-table momentum; Spurs need to prove their derby mettle despite injury setbacks.

Arsenal want to cement top of the-table momentum; Spurs need to prove their derby mettle despite injury setbacks. Team news: Arsenal are missing key creative and defensive players; Spurs are stretched in attack and midfield.

Arsenal are missing key creative and defensive players; Spurs are stretched in attack and midfield. Tactics: Arsenal will likely control possession and press; Spurs will aim for counter-attacks and set pieces.

Arsenal will likely control possession and press; Spurs will aim for counter-attacks and set pieces. Prediction: Arsenal to win, most likely 2–1.

Arsenal to win, most likely 2–1. Betting highlight: Paddy Power’s 50/1 new-customer offer on Arsenal to win or Spurs to win is very appealing — especially for a high-profile derby.

Terms and Conditions

