Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Chelsea vs Arsenal over 0.5 goals at 50/1!

Stamford Bridge plays host to the headline fixture on Super Sunday as Chelsea and Arsenal face off in a key match at the top of the Premier League. Arsenal are dreaming of their first title since the 2003/4 season and enter this gameweek six points clear of Chelsea in second, who are coming into the fixture with three consecutive wins.

Chelsea

Expectations for Chelsea entering the season were high after another summer of spending and success in the Club World Cup. Since the start of October, the Blues have been in strong form this season, with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool among the highlights so far.

Chelsea have scored 23 goals in the Premier League this season, the third most in the league.

Across their last six fixtures in all competitions, Chelsea have scored 15 times.

Arsenal will still be without key defender Gabriel , affording more opportunities to score.

The Blues come into the game in hot form, having just beaten Barcelona 3-0 at home in the Champions League.

in the . Chelsea have been averaging 15 shots per game, they’re willing to test opposition goalkeepers.

Despite a strong defensive record, Arsenal have conceded at least one goal in their last three matches.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s men have gone from strength-to-strength so far this season, sitting atop the Premier League with 29 points from 12 games. No matter the challenge laid in front of them, the Gunners have risen to it with the only blemish on their record a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in late August. They have serious ambitions of lifting the Premier League Trophy, with bookmakers having them as odds-on favourites prior to today’s match.

Arsenal are averaging 2.67 goals per 90 so far this season.

Arsenal have scored 24 goals in the Premier League this season, the joint most in the League.

The Gunners have been scoring plenty of goals recently, with over 2.5 goals in their last four fixtures across all competitions.

Players to Watch

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal’s young star is a key part of the team’s success this season. His dangerous left foot and playmaking ability is a nightmare for fullbacks to handle. Whether he is opening up opportunities for teammates or cutting in from the right wing to shoot, Saka is likely to be at the centre of the action.

– Arsenal’s young star is a key part of the team’s success this season. His dangerous left foot and playmaking ability is a nightmare for fullbacks to handle. Whether he is opening up opportunities for teammates or cutting in from the right wing to shoot, Saka is likely to be at the centre of the action. Enzo Fernandez – Fernandez is a dynamic player for Chelsea, able to support in defence and contribute goals in attack. Since Cole Palmer’s injury, Fernandez has been afforded more freedom going forward and has scored four goals in 11 Premier League matches. He will play a crucial role in stifling the Arsenal attack and helping Chelsea break down a tough Arsenal defence.

– Fernandez is a dynamic player for Chelsea, able to support in defence and contribute goals in attack. Since Cole Palmer’s injury, Fernandez has been afforded more freedom going forward and has scored four goals in 11 Premier League matches. He will play a crucial role in stifling the Arsenal attack and helping Chelsea break down a tough Arsenal defence. Jurriën Timber – Arsenal’s threat from set pieces is well documented, having scored 10 goals from set pieces this season. Gabriel is usually the biggest threat, but with him out injured, Timber can offer a similar danger. He scored mid-week against Bayern Munich and has managed three goals so far this season, so look for him to be a threat to the Chelsea goal.

– Arsenal’s threat from set pieces is well documented, having scored 10 goals from set pieces this season. Gabriel is usually the biggest threat, but with him out injured, Timber can offer a similar danger. He scored mid-week against Bayern Munich and has managed three goals so far this season, so look for him to be a threat to the Chelsea goal. Marc Cucurella – Chelsea’s left back is known for his attacking contributions—he scored seven times last season and provided three assists. While he hasn’t found the back of the net yet this season, he has managed two assists and can play a key part if given the chance to get forward. In this fixture he may find himself asked to do more defensively as he faces Bukayo Saka.

Betting Prediction and Preview

Today’s fixture is set up to be a fascinating affair, three points for either side could make the dreams of a Premier League title more realistic. With an Arsenal win, they could keep the chasing pack at a comfortable distance, or with a Manchester City loss, further increase the gap. A Chelsea win would move them closer to Arsenal and build some real hope for a title charge. Either way, this game seems set up for goals, making Sky Bet’s Free Bet Offer of 50/1 on over 0.5 goals a great way to enjoy today’s match— all you need is one goal for the offer to win!

Over 2.5 goals has hit in Arsenal’s last four games, and three out of Chelsea’s last four.

Both sides have been dangerous from set pieces—look for any opportunity to get their centre backs up the pitch and potentially get a shot on target.

