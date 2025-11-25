Arsenal vs Bayern Munich betting offer: 1+ goal to be scored at 50/1 with Paddy Power

Entering this round of Champions League fixtures, Arsenal and Bayern Munich sit atop the standings with a perfect four wins from their first four fixtures. Both teams will be eager to come away with the points and take a big step towards securing a crucial top eight finish in the first stage of the Champions League.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s men head into tonight’s fixture boasting an impressive record with more than two goals scored in each of their Champions League fixtures, including against Atlético Madrid and Athletic Club. While the Gunners have typically hung their hat on defensive security, their domestic record reveals some frailties that a dangerous Bayern Munich attack can capitalise on, giving this Paddy Power Sign Up Offer a positive outlook.

Arsenal have scored 11 goals in their first four Champions League fixtures.

The Arsenal attack isn’t afraid of testing the opposition goalkeeper, averaging 17.5 shots per game at the Emirates in the Champions League.

In their last six fixtures against Bayern Munich, Arsenal have scored at least one goal in five of them, totalling seven goals in the same period.

Since 2000, there has never been a scoreless draw between these two sides in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich

Boasting an impressive 14 goals through four fixtures, Bayern Munich are the team to beat in the Champions League. They defeated reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in their last fixture as well as Chelsea in gameweek 1, dispatching Pafos FC and Club Brugge in the intervening weeks too. Their European credentials are unquestioned having won the Champions League three times.

Bayern Munich have scored 14 goals in their first four Champions League fixtures, the joint-most in the competition.

Harry Kane has an impressive record against Arsenal from his time at Spurs , having scored 15 times in 21 matches.

, having scored 15 times in 21 matches. Even away from home, Die Roten have been averaging 18.2 shots and 8.2 shots on target per match.

In their last four Champions League fixtures against Arsenal, Bayern Munich have scored 13 goals.

Arsenal will be missing key defender Gabriel for this fixture, potentially offering a weakness in defence for the Bayern player to capitalise on.

Players to Watch

Harry Kane – All eyes will be on the talismanic striker as he returns to the Emirates for the second time since joining Bayern Munich. He scored last time he returned and continues to improve his impressive record versus Arsenal, now having scored against the club 15 times in his career. He leads the Bayern attack and is a key part of their incredible goal totals this season; Arsenal players and fans will be hoping they can stifle the 32-year-old this time round.

– All eyes will be on the talismanic striker as he returns to the Emirates for the second time since joining Bayern Munich. He scored last time he returned and continues to improve his impressive record versus Arsenal, now having scored against the club 15 times in his career. He leads the Bayern attack and is a key part of their incredible goal totals this season; Arsenal players and fans will be hoping they can stifle the 32-year-old this time round. Luis Diaz – Joining from Liverpool in the summer, Luis Diaz has settled into life in Munich quickly, having netted nine times this season – including three times in the Champions League. The speedy winger has a deadly right foot and can terrorise full backs before cutting inside and finding the far corner.

– Joining from Liverpool in the summer, Luis Diaz has settled into life in Munich quickly, having netted nine times this season – including three times in the Champions League. The speedy winger has a deadly right foot and can terrorise full backs before cutting inside and finding the far corner. Bukayo Saka – Arsenal’s young star is still a key part to the success of the team going forward; he has scored twice in two starts in the Champions League and has the ability to supply teammates too, beating a man and perfectly playing the ball into dangerous areas.

– Arsenal’s young star is still a key part to the success of the team going forward; he has scored twice in two starts in the Champions League and has the ability to supply teammates too, beating a man and perfectly playing the ball into dangerous areas. Eberechi Eze – Eberechi Eze has started two Champions League fixtures, and been subbed on in the other two and hasn’t managed to score yet. However, he comes into the fixture in flying form, having netted a hattrick in the North London Derby against Spurs. He has settled into Mikel Arteta’s tactics nicely and is never far from the action, giving him plenty of opportunities to unpick the Bayern defence.

Predictions and Betting Angle

Both teams have been scoring for fun in the Champions League, both rightly sitting atop the standings and looking set to continue their dominance. Bayern will be able to play their own brand of football despite being away from home, with a squad loaded with talent they can cause the Arsenal defenders a number of problems, especially without Gabriel standing strong in the heart of the defence.

For the Gunners it will be business as usual, a strong backbone of the team aiming to control the game and capitalise on a talented front 4 to beat a man, play a key pass and test the Bayern goalkeeper throughout the match.

It seems unlikely that this will end in a 0-0 draw, so 50/1 on a goal to be scored is a great way to enjoy the fixture and potentially secure some free bets for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures!

