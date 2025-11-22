Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get £50 in free bets plus horse racing tips for Haydock and Ascot

This weekend promises top-class action as Haydock and Ascot host two compelling cards that should captivate racing fans. With competitive fields, rising stars looking to make their mark, and seasoned campaigners returning to prove their mettle, both tracks offer a blend of intrigue and quality. From testing staying contests to sharp, tactical sprints, the stage is set for another exciting chapter in the jumps and flat seasons alike.

Here’s a tipping preview of this weekend's live ITV races using Timeform Analyst's Verdicts:

Haydock Tips (Saturday 22nd November 2025)

13:15 - Betfair Racing Podcasts Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race)

KABRAL DU MATHAN proved ultra-consistent in strong 2m handicaps last season and there should be more to come over this longer trip on first start for Dan Skelton. Florida Dreams record in handicaps (1-10) doesn't do him justice, having finished runner-up three times and he may again prove second-best, while Andashan looks a likely improver now upped in distance.

13:50 - Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase (GBB Race)

THE JUKEBOX MAN had his novice chase campaign curtailed by injury but this looks a good chance for him to resume with a win, as main form threat Iroko ideally needs further, while Knappers Hill has a 2-year absence to overcome.

14:25 - Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)

HARTINGTON shaped at Carlisle as if he's likely to relish this step up to 3m and still looks well handicapped off only 3 lb higher. Ma Shantou is another low-mileage 6-y-o who surely has his best days still ahead of him and is second choice ahead Horaces Pearl and Dan Skelton pair Ace of Spades and Joyeux Machin.

15:00 - Betfair Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race)

Given the rate of progress made by HAITI COULEURS as a novice last season, it's not hard to envisage the 8-y-o making a successful leap into the big league. Indeed, he produced a fine weight-carrying performance on his reappearance over hurdles at Newbury, leaving the strong impression that he'll have more to offer back in this sphere during the months ahead. Grey Dawning bids to atone for his unlucky defeat at the hands of Royale Pagaille in this last year and he is greatly respected.

15:35 - Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase (GBB Race)

FAMOUS BRIDGE has an enviable record at this course and should be spot on after a satisfactory return over the smaller obstacles at Ayr 3 weeks ago. He can take this prize home for the second time. Shomen Uchi may have plenty more to offer over fences and is feared most, whilst Major Fortune will be dangerous if building on his promising return over an inadequate trip at Cheltenham last month.

Ascot Tips (Saturday 22nd November 2025)

13:30 - Ladbrokes 1965 Chase (Grade 2) (GBB Race)

An intriguing renewal of this contest and, with a strong pace likely, JANGO BAIE could be the answer. He wouldn't have won the Arkle had the favourite Majborough not underperformed, but he did remarkably well to emerge on top that day, all things considered, and he backed that up when third at Aintree on his final run of last season. If Il Est Francais brings his A-game he will be a big threat, while Pic d'Orhy must be feared in his bid to win this again and Gidleigh Park also merits respect.

14:40 - The Howden Ascot Hurdle Race (Class 1) (Grade 2) (GBB Race)

WODHOOH may have lost her unbeaten record behind Lossiemouth at Aintree on her final start last season but enhanced her growing reputation and will be a tough nut to crack here. Celtic Dino beat the subsequent Greatwood winner Alexei comfortably on his return and could prove most troublesome, whilst dual course winner Altobelli can also play a part.

15:15 - Castello Banfi Hurst Park Handicap Chase (GBB Race)

It's possible JPR ONE's stamina was just stretched by rain-softened ground in the 17.5f Haldon Gold Cup on his reappearance. He's now well treated on his best form and might be worth chancing in first-time cheekpieces. The main threat may come from Brookie and recent C&D 1-2 Teddy Blue and Gabriel's Getaway.

15:45 - Remix Drt Mortar Novices Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race)

With the promise of better to come from ABSOLUTELY DOYEN now faced with a stiffer test on this handicap debut, he is taken to complete the hat-trick and maintain his 100% record for Paul Nicholls. Doctor Midas took a step back in the right direction at Fontwell and he is next on the list ahead of Night Stalker.

