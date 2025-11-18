Menu icon
Paddy Power are offering new customers £50 in free bets when they sign up and bet £10

New Paddy Power Welcome Offer: Stake £10 on Racing, Get £50 in Free Bets

paddypower logo
View the latest offer from Paddy Power

New Paddy Power customers can now claim £50 in free bets by placing just £10 on racing with one of our trusted bookies. This sign-up offer is available to new accounts betting on horse racing at a minimum odds of 1/5 

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on racing

Details:

  • Qualifying bet: £10 on racing at min odds 1/5 (1.2)

  • Reward: £50 free bets to use on racing

  • Expiry of free bets: 30 days

  • Eligible deposit methods: Debit card & Apple Pay only

 

How to Claim:

  1. Sign up via Sporting Life’s free bets page → click the “Sign up” link.

  2. Deposit using a debit card or Apple Pay.

  3. Place a £10 bet on any racing market.

  4. After your bet settles (win or lose), you’ll receive your £50 in free bet tokens.

  5. Use these free bets within 30 days for racing bets.

 

T&Cs & Restrictions (Key Points:

  • New customers only.

  • You must place the qualifying bet at or above minimum odds of 1/5.

  • Only certain deposit types (debit card, Apple Pay) count; other payment methods may not qualify.

  • Free bets expire 30 days after being credited.

  • Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings (if that applies — check current T&Cs).

 

Why This Offer Is Attractive / Value to Customers:

  • Very low entry stake to unlock a relatively large free-bet sum.

  • High value for racing bettors.

  • Free bet tokens last for a month → gives flexibility to use on multiple races.

 

Considerations:

  • Very short odds required (1/5) → potential low return on qualifying bet.

  • Deposit restrictions could exclude some customers (if they don’t use debit card / Apple Pay).

  • If bettors don’t use the free bets within 30 days, they’ll expire.

View our full list of new customer offers on our Free Bets Page here

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

