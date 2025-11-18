New Paddy Power Welcome Offer: Stake £10 on Racing, Get £50 in Free Bets

New Paddy Power customers can now claim £50 in free bets by placing just £10 on racing with one of our trusted bookies. This sign-up offer is available to new accounts betting on horse racing at a minimum odds of 1/5
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on racing
Details:
-
Qualifying bet: £10 on racing at min odds 1/5 (1.2)
-
Reward: £50 free bets to use on racing
-
Expiry of free bets: 30 days
-
Eligible deposit methods: Debit card & Apple Pay only
How to Claim:
-
Sign up via Sporting Life’s free bets page → click the “Sign up” link.
-
Deposit using a debit card or Apple Pay.
-
Place a £10 bet on any racing market.
-
After your bet settles (win or lose), you’ll receive your £50 in free bet tokens.
-
Use these free bets within 30 days for racing bets.
T&Cs & Restrictions (Key Points:
-
New customers only.
-
You must place the qualifying bet at or above minimum odds of 1/5.
-
Only certain deposit types (debit card, Apple Pay) count; other payment methods may not qualify.
-
Free bets expire 30 days after being credited.
-
Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings (if that applies — check current T&Cs).
Why This Offer Is Attractive / Value to Customers:
-
Very low entry stake to unlock a relatively large free-bet sum.
-
High value for racing bettors.
-
Free bet tokens last for a month → gives flexibility to use on multiple races.
Considerations:
-
Very short odds required (1/5) → potential low return on qualifying bet.
-
Deposit restrictions could exclude some customers (if they don’t use debit card / Apple Pay).
-
If bettors don’t use the free bets within 30 days, they’ll expire.