Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Get Eubank 50/1 to win or Benn 70/1 to win

Build-Up to the Rematch

The long-awaited rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn finally lands on Saturday 15 November 2025, returning to the huge outdoor stage of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their first meeting back in April delivered one of British boxing’s most heated contests of recent years, ending in a unanimous decision win for Eubank Jr (116–112 across all cards).

This second fight brings the same intensity but even higher stakes. The rivalry is anchored in history: the sons of Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn reigniting a feud that defined British boxing in the 1990s. Once again, they meet at middleweight (160 lbs) under a 10lb rehydration limit, meaning neither fighter can exceed roughly 170 lbs on fight-day morning. That clause continues to be a talking point, particularly after Eubank Jr admitted during fight week that elements of the contract took longer than expected to settle.

Media coverage has been relentless. Weight management, tactical hints from both camps, and a fiery set of press conferences have shaped the build-up. The undercard is locked in, broadcast details confirmed, and the stadium is set for another huge night in British boxing.

Tale of the Tape

Chris Eubank Jr

Age: 36

Height: approx. 5'11"

Reach: ~72.4"

Record: 35–3 (25 KOs)

Conor Benn

Age: 29

Height: approx. 5'8"

Reach: ~68"

Record: 23–1 (14 KOs)

Going into fight week, Eubank Jr is the clear favourite, with bookmakers noting his advantages in size and experience. Benn remains the dangerous underdog, with the kind of explosive power that can change momentum in a single exchange.

Key Performance Metrics from the First Fight

Their April encounter offered plenty of insight into how the rematch might unfold.

Eubank Jr: landed approx. 367 of 912 punches (~40%)

landed approx. Benn: landed approx. 215 of 593 punches (~36%)

landed approx. Average rounds per fight:

Eubank Jr: 6.3 rounds

Benn: 4.3 rounds

Strengths & Weaknesses

Eubank Jr

Strengths:

Height and reach advantages

High work rate and proven 12-round durability

Strong tactical discipline and composure

Potential Vulnerabilities:

Rehydration limit could restrict size advantage

Weight cut to 160 lbs at age 36 may be challenging

Conor Benn

Strengths:

Fast hands and sharp mid-range power

Highly motivated after first career defeat

Settling into middleweight physically

Potential Vulnerabilities:

Shorter reach disadvantage

Less experience at middleweight

Must close distance effectively

Round-By-Round Narrative: What Happened & What Could Change

What Happened in the First Fight

Rounds 1–4: Benn pressured early; Eubank controlled range with jab and footwork.

Benn pressured early; Eubank controlled range with jab and footwork. Rounds 5–8: Competitive exchanges; Benn landed body shots while Eubank dictated tempo.

Competitive exchanges; Benn landed body shots while Eubank dictated tempo. Rounds 9–12: Eubank’s engine shone through; he outworked Benn to close strong.

Eubank’s engine shone through; he outworked Benn to close strong. Result: Eubank Jr wins via unanimous decision (116–112 x3).

What Could Change in the Rematch

Round 1: More measured approach expected; both will avoid unnecessary risk.

More measured approach expected; both will avoid unnecessary risk. Rounds 3–7: Benn may double down on body attacks; Eubank aims to keep fight long-range.

Benn may double down on body attacks; Eubank aims to keep fight long-range. Late Rounds: If the fight reaches deep waters, Eubank’s stamina remains a major factor.

The tactical landscape and weight rules provide logic for expecting the contest to move beyond the opening round.

Timeline of the Rivalry & Promotion

October 2022: Original bout cancelled after Benn’s positive test.

Original bout cancelled after Benn’s positive test. October 2024: Eubank defeats Kamil Szeremeta.

Eubank defeats Kamil Szeremeta. 26 April 2025: First fight – Eubank wins via UD at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

First fight – Eubank wins via UD at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. June 2025: Rematch initially sketched for September.

Rematch initially sketched for September. 6 August 2025: Rematch officially confirmed for 15 November.

Rematch officially confirmed for 15 November. Sept–Oct 2025: Training camp updates; Benn posts impressive shape.

Training camp updates; Benn posts impressive shape. October 2025: Eubank highlights contract issues, including rehydration terms.

Eubank highlights contract issues, including rehydration terms. Early November 2025: Final promotion, media events, undercard confirmation.

Why This Rematch Matters

This isn’t merely a return bout — it’s a career-defining moment for both fighters.

For Conor Benn: A win resets his trajectory and pushes him towards major middleweight opportunities. A second defeat would significantly stall momentum.

For Chris Eubank Jr: Another victory closes the rivalry emphatically and reinforces his standing within the division.

The combination of legacy, rivalry, tactical intrigue and weight dynamics makes this one of the standout British fights of 2025.

