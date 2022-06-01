Who is injured or a doubt for the 2022 World Cup? We list every major player absentee and/or doubt here.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner, getting underway on 20 November. A unique winter build-up means many of the world's top players will be playing club football right up until a week before the tournament starts. England already have defensive worries and a packed domestic schedule will more than likely mean manager Gareth Southgate could face scares over some of his stars, with Wales boss Robert Page also closely monitoring his squad. But which other countries have real worries over the fitness of their key men?

England Right-back is a big concern for England heading to Qatar, with Reece James unlikely to be fit for the start of the tournament and Kyle Walker facing a race to prove he is fit enough to be on the plane. One positive from the weekend was a return for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose injury proved short-lived, though Southgate's lack of faith in the Liverpool full-back means he is not an automatic starter for their opener with Iran, even with doubts around his competition. Both of England's starting centre-backs, John Stones and Harry Maguire, inured hamstrings in the 3-3 draw with Germany in September while a dislocated shoulder has left Kalvin Phillips' participation is huge doubt.

Wales Gareth Bale is expected be fit to lead Wales in their first World Cup campaign in 64 years, that's despite being sparingly used by his current club Los Angeles FC. The Dragons will probably be without Tom Lawrence, though, after he aggravated a knee injury that could sideline him until December. Veteran midfielder Joe Allen has not played for Swansea in more than a month after injuring his hamstring.

France Didier Deschamps' defending champions have a lengthy injury list as we edge closer to Qatar, though they do have an admittedly frighteningly strong squad to choose from. Midfield duo Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, who were key to Les Bleus success in Russia, have been broken up with the former a major doubt and Kante ruled out for up to four months after a relapse of a hamstring problem which requires surgery. Pogba has not played since returning to Juventus from Manchester United this summer following knee surgery. Kante's Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana limped off during the 3-0 Champions League home win over AC Milan and is unlikely to play before the World Cup. Bayern Munich's utility man, Lucas Hernandez, injured his groin in a Champions League victory over Barcelona last month, although his agent has claimed he will return before the end of October, meaning he is touch and go. Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara will be out until after the World Cup after the 22-year-old tore knee ligaments just eight matches into his career with the English side.

Brazil One Premier League player remains a major doubt for a Brazil side looking to lift the World Cup for the first time since 2002, but injured Richarlison is now likely to compete. The Tottenham forward was seen on crutches after suffering a calf injury in Spurs' 2-0 win over Everton on 15 October, but Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says the Brazil forward should be available for the World Cup following a scan. Liverpool's on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo has a thigh injury which is expected to keep him out of contention for a place on the plane to Qatar.

Portugal Manager Fernando Santos could be deprived of the services of four important players for their Group H campaign against Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay. Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was stretchered off with a thigh injury in added time of Sunday's Premier League win over Manchester City, and Jurgen Klopp has since stated that he will miss the World Cup due to a calf injury. Pedro Neto, is also set to miss the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury against West Ham which required surgery. Stalwart centre back Pepe is set to miss several games between now and Qatar with a sprained knee, while PSG left-back Nuno Mendes will also be out for a few weeks with a muscle issue.

Germany The Germans' main worries centre around Leroy Sane. The Die Mannschaft stalwart has 48 caps and 15 international goals to his name, was in good form and is familiar with the system deployed by national coach Hansi Flick after working under him at Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old tore his left thigh muscle last weekend, throwing his participation at the World Cup into doubt. Dortmund captain Marco Reus will certainly miss the showpiece after the 33-year-old damaged ankle ligaments in September. An ankle injury also kept him out of Germany's World Cup triumph in Brazil in 2014.

Netherlands The Netherlands, a potential last-16 opponent for England or Wales, will be missing experienced international operator Georginio Wijnaldum. The 31-year-old former Liverpool midfielder, capped 86 times, suffered a fractured tibia in his right leg after just playing one game on loan at Roma.

Argentina The 2014 runners-up will also be missing a Roma player after Paulo Dybala picked up a freak thigh injury while taking a penalty earlier in October that will keep him sidelined for Qatar. Angel Di Maria also suffered a thigh injury when on Champions League duty for Juventus and will be out for three weeks, leaving him in a race against time to be fit.

United States The US, Group B opponents of England and Wales, have two key injuries at either end of the pitch. West Brom striker Daryl Dike has been out with a thigh issue since August and it is still unknown whether he will return before the November break, while Atlanta centre-back Miles Robinson is definitely out after an Achilles tendon tear.

Mexico Boss Gerardo Martino has huge concerns over two of his top stars, but says he will give both until the very last minute to prove their fitness. Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has not played since 31 August due to a groin injury and is a huge doubt for the tournament. Jesus Corona broke his leg in August, but the Sevilla winger is recovering ahead of schedule, meaning he has a chance of making the squad.

Croatia One of Croatia's midfield maestros could be missing the World Cup. Marcelo Brozovic has not played in almost a month after coming off with a thigh injury during Croatia's Nations League win over Austria in September.

Uruguay Barcelona stated in September that Ronald Araujo would likely miss the tournament due to surgery on a torn thigh muscle that would keep him out for two to three months.

Poland Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder will not feature for the Poles in Qatar after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in April.

Canada Canada's captain, Atiba Hutchinson, has not played at all this term for his club side, Turkish outfit, Besiktas, after suffering a bone bruise in pre-season.