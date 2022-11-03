Blues boss Graham Potter admitted to concern over the left-back after he pulled up just minutes before the final whistle at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had come from behind thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and debutant Denis Zakaria after Bruno Petkovic had put the Croatian side ahead, but Chilwell’s injury marred the evening.

Potter, who told BT Sport it was a hamstring problem, added in his post-match press conference: “(It’s) not great. Obviously when he pulls up like that it’s a concern so we need to scan, but it doesn’t look positive at the moment.

“It’s a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening I think. It’s a blow to see him pull up like that, it’s not a great sight.

“So fingers crossed when we get the scan it isn’t bad, it can be not severe, but we have to have fingers crossed at the moment. But clearly we’re disappointed.”