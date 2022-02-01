Ronaldo, 37, refused to come on as a late substitute and then walked down the tunnel before the final whistle during United's win over Tottenham last Wednesday.

He was then banished from the squad for the weekend draw at Chelsea but has now returned to normal training.

“This period was not difficult. I think we said everything and we answered all the questions," said United boss Erik ten Hag.

“He was out for one game and now he is back in the squad as usual. It’s done, he’s back and focus on the game. It's important that Cristiano is involved in the squad.”

The news is less positive for United when it comes to Varane, who will be missing for six games ahead of the World Cup.

The France international left the Stamford Bridge pitch in tears after landing awkwardly late on.

“He will be out certainly until the World Cup,” said Ten Hag. “I think (he could be fit for the World Cup) but the prognosis we have to wait.

“We have to see how he develops, how his rehab will develop.”