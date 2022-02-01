Sporting Life
Cristiano Ronaldo is back for Man Utd but Raphael Varane is out

By Sporting Life
14:35 · WED October 26, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Manchester United squad for their Europa League game with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday but Raphael Varane will not play again before the World Cup and remains a serious doubt for the tournament.

Ronaldo, 37, refused to come on as a late substitute and then walked down the tunnel before the final whistle during United's win over Tottenham last Wednesday.

He was then banished from the squad for the weekend draw at Chelsea but has now returned to normal training.

“This period was not difficult. I think we said everything and we answered all the questions," said United boss Erik ten Hag.

“He was out for one game and now he is back in the squad as usual. It’s done, he’s back and focus on the game. It's important that Cristiano is involved in the squad.”

The news is less positive for United when it comes to Varane, who will be missing for six games ahead of the World Cup.

The France international left the Stamford Bridge pitch in tears after landing awkwardly late on.

“He will be out certainly until the World Cup,” said Ten Hag. “I think (he could be fit for the World Cup) but the prognosis we have to wait.

“We have to see how he develops, how his rehab will develop.”

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
