Raphael Varane lays stricken by his injury

Raphael Varane’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance after Chelsea injury

By Sporting Life
12:34 · SUN October 23, 2022

Raphael Varane faces a nervous 24-hour wait to discover his World Cup fate after suffering a hamstring injury in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

United boss Erik ten Hag insisted club medics will need a day to assess the France defender, who was distraught at hobbling out of the game.

Varane was left in tears, even punching the corner flag in frustration when leaving the field.

The 29-year-old’s reaction suggested a possibly bleak outlook, but boss Ten Hag refused to be drawn too soon on the prognosis.

Asked about Varane, Ten Hag replied: “There’s nothing in this moment, he came off but with an injury like this you always have to wait a minimum of 24 hours and the medics can do their job.

“I can understand, and I think we all probably can understand him being emotional.

“The medics have to do a job, make their assessment, set the right diagnosis and from there on we can come to a conclusion.”

