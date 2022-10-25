Raphael Varane was forced off at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, meaning Victor Lindelof will likely start.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag looks set to name a strong lineup for this clash as he seeks qualification from the group stages as quickly as possible.

They suffered defeat in their last outing, falling to a 1-0 away defeat against Petrocub in the Moldovan top flight and it marked yet another outing in which they have struggled to hit the back of the net.

Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol travel to Old Trafford occupying third spot in Group E and look set to drop down into the Europa Conference League.

The hosts were largely dominant in their weekend outing in London and will feel slightly disappointed they were the ones that had to come from behind to claim a draw.

However, once again, they failed to be efficient with their chances but they’ll hope that won’t be an issue when they clash with a toothless Sheriff side.

The visitors have failed to hit the back of the net in their last three Europa League outings and also come into this one off the back of a domestic defeat in which they were unable to score. That loss led to Stjepan Tomas handing in his resignation.

The hosts are overwhelming favourites to win this game and rightly so. However, they’ve only scored more than two goals in one of their seven home matches across all competitions so far this season and Sheriff are likely to sit back in order to frustrate the Red Devils.

Averaging more shots and more shots on target per home game than any other side in this competition so far, Manchester United are likely to shoot on sight.

But we’ve already seen Omonia Nicosia make them work for it and we can expect a similar pattern here.

A MANCHESTER UNITED WIN gives no value on its own, but this could be tighter than many expect and so a home victory and UNDER 3.5 MATCH GOALS at 10/11 makes appeal.