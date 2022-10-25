Manchester United welcome Sheriff on Thursday as they bid to keep their hopes of topping their Europa League group alive. George Gamble previews the game.
2pts Manchester United to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol travel to Old Trafford occupying third spot in Group E and look set to drop down into the Europa Conference League.
They suffered defeat in their last outing, falling to a 1-0 away defeat against Petrocub in the Moldovan top flight and it marked yet another outing in which they have struggled to hit the back of the net.
Man United boss Erik ten Hag looks set to name a strong lineup for this clash as he seeks qualification from the group stages as quickly as possible.
Raphael Varane was forced off at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, meaning Victor Lindelof will likely start.
The hosts were largely dominant in their weekend outing in London and will feel slightly disappointed they were the ones that had to come from behind to claim a draw.
However, once again, they failed to be efficient with their chances but they’ll hope that won’t be an issue when they clash with a toothless Sheriff side.
The visitors have failed to hit the back of the net in their last three Europa League outings and also come into this one off the back of a domestic defeat in which they were unable to score. That loss led to Stjepan Tomas handing in his resignation.
The hosts are overwhelming favourites to win this game and rightly so. However, they’ve only scored more than two goals in one of their seven home matches across all competitions so far this season and Sheriff are likely to sit back in order to frustrate the Red Devils.
Averaging more shots and more shots on target per home game than any other side in this competition so far, Manchester United are likely to shoot on sight.
But we’ve already seen Omonia Nicosia make them work for it and we can expect a similar pattern here.
A MANCHESTER UNITED WIN gives no value on its own, but this could be tighter than many expect and so a home victory and UNDER 3.5 MATCH GOALS at 10/11 makes appeal.
Score prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Sheriff (Sky Bet odds: 4/1)
Odds correct at 1820 BST (25/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.