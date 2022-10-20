Sporting Life
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd trip to Chelsea

By Sporting Life
19:28 · THU October 20, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Chelsea, the Old Trafford club have confirmed.

Ronaldo left the Old Trafford bench before full-time in United’s league win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute, having remained an unused substitute.

Manager Erik Ten Hag had vowed to “deal with” the issue on Thursday.

The United boss has taken the lead on the decision to stand down Portugal star Ronaldo, with full club backing, the PA news agency understands.

“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,” read a United statement.

“The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Ronaldo has cut a divisive figure at Old Trafford this term, struggling for game time and appearing annoyed at having to prove his worth to Ten Hag.

The decorated striker had been linked with a summer move away from United but no deal materialised.

Now Ten Hag appears to be ready to take control of the situation, omitting Ronaldo from this weekend’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

