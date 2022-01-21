Sporting Life
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips face a race to be fit for Qatar
World Cup: Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips 'likely' to to be fit

By Sporting Life
13:24 · TUE November 01, 2022

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said it is "likely" both Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will be ready for the World Cup, if selected.

Midfielder Phillips continues to make progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery in September but is running out of time to prove his fitness to Gareth Southgate.

The 26-year-old has made just three substitute appearances this season since joining City for £45m from Leeds in the summer - he has not played at all since September 14.

Right-back Walker is currently sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in the 6-3 win over Manchester United on October 2.

"Kalvin is doing partial training sessions with the team but not contact yet. We’ll see his evolution," said Guardiola.

"We know how important the World Cup is but we can't use a player who is not ready. My feeling now is it will be tight."

When asked whether he felt both players would be fit for the tournament, Guardiola replied: “I think it is likely.”

