World Cup 2022 in Qatar is closing in. We look at the England squad odds and assess which places are still up for grabs in both the final 26 and the starting XI.

When is the England World Cup 2022 squad named? The opening fixture of the World Cup November 20 draws ever closer, and so does the final squad deadline a week earlier on November 13. Provisional squads will start to be named on October 20, so we will have a good idea by then. How many players will be each World Cup squad? In keeping with the pandemic-affected European Championship of 2021, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will see teams taking bigger than the traditional 23-man squads, with 26 now the norm. Who will make England's World Cup squad and what are the odds? At present, 30 players are odds-on for a spot in Gareth Southgate's final squad. Listed below are the most likely 26 according to the market. To make England's 2022 World Cup 26-man squad (odds via Sky Bet) Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford - 1/20

Aaron Ramsdale - 1/12

Nick Pope - 1/12

Jordan Pickford has performed penalty shootout heroics for England at past tournaments

Defenders: Reece James - 1/20

Eric Dier - 1/16

Harry Maguire - 1/12

Kieran Trippier - 1/12

John Stones - 1/10

Luke Shaw - 1/8

Conor Coady - 2/7

Ben Chilwell - 1/3

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4/9

Trent Alexander-Arnold has attracted plenty of criticism this season

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka - 1/20

Declan Rice - 1/20

Jude Bellingham - 1/20

Mason Mount - 1/20

Phil Foden - 1/20

Jack Grealish - 1/10

Jordan Henderson - 1/6

Kalvin Phillips - 4/7

Bukayo Saka has arguably been of the best players in the Premier League in 2022

Forwards: Harry Kane - 1/20

Raheem Sterling - 1/20

Jadon Sancho - 2/7

Marcus Rashford - 4/11

Ivan Toney - 2/5

Tammy Abraham - 2/5

Raheem Sterling will be hoping Graham Potter's arrival kick-starts his Chelsea career

It's difficult to argue with the goalkeepers and it is likely only injury will prevent Pickford, Ramsdale or Pope from making the squad. In defence, Ben White (8/11), Kyle Walker (4/5) and Marc Guehi (10/11) all remain at odds-on but a lack of experience with the national team for the former and latter and a recent injury for Walker is what has placed them at the bottom of the betting. James Ward-Prowse (8/11) has been a regular under Southgate in recent years but it is seen as an outsider for the squad in terms of pecking order, despite being a fair bit of odds-on. Should the 26 players above remain fit, the inclusion of those on the fringes may well come down to Southgate's decision on system and balance, with a forward - likely Toney - likely to miss out in favour of a defender or midfielder.

Who will start for England at the World Cup and what are the odds? At present, 13 players are odds-on for a spot in Gareth Southgate's starting XI to face Iran on November 21. England Starting XI - First World Cup 2022 Game (odds via Sky Bet) Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford 1/8

Jordan Pickford 1/8 Defenders: Eric Dier 1/10, Reece James 1/10, Harry Maguire 4/11, John Stones 1/2, Kieran Trippier 10/11

Eric Dier 1/10, Reece James 1/10, Harry Maguire 4/11, John Stones 1/2, Kieran Trippier 10/11 Midfielders: Declan Rice 1/8, Jude Bellingham 1/8, Mason Mount 4/11, Phil Foden 4/11, Bukayo Saka 1/2

Declan Rice 1/8, Jude Bellingham 1/8, Mason Mount 4/11, Phil Foden 4/11, Bukayo Saka 1/2 Forwards: Harry Kane 1/10, Raheem Sterling 1/8

Luke Shaw celebrates giving England the lead against Italy in the final of Euro 2020

Trippier and Luke Shaw (11/10) appear to be the straight choice at left-back or left-wing-back after Southgate's failed to attempt to shoehorn Saka, a revelation on the right of a front three for Arsenal over the past 18 months, into the role against Italy recently ultimately saw the Gunners star subbed after a wretched hour. Saka instead looks to be locked in a battle with Mount and Foden should Southgate revert to 4-2-3-1 instead of a back three, with the bookies believing Sterling is certain to start. That possible change in system against a 'lesser' opponent means it is likely only two of Dier, Maguire and Stones will start. Thirteen players odds-on to start (and one further at 11/10) fairly reflects England's changeable system, and the few places still seemingly up for grabs. Odds correct 1230 BST (10/10/22)