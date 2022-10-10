World Cup 2022 in Qatar is closing in. We look at the England squad odds and assess which places are still up for grabs in both the final 26 and the starting XI.
England will be looking to go a step further than the Euros, when they were defeated on penalties in the final at Wembley by Italy, and two steps than at the last FIFA World Cup in Russia when the Three Lions made an unexpected run to the semi-finals before losing in extra time to Croatia.
But who will be on the plane to Qatar for the first ever winter World Cup?
The opening fixture of the World Cup November 20 draws ever closer, and so does the final squad deadline a week earlier on November 13.
Provisional squads will start to be named on October 20, so we will have a good idea by then.
In keeping with the pandemic-affected European Championship of 2021, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will see teams taking bigger than the traditional 23-man squads, with 26 now the norm.
At present, 30 players are odds-on for a spot in Gareth Southgate's final squad. Listed below are the most likely 26 according to the market.
Goalkeepers:
Defenders:
Midfielders:
Forwards:
It's difficult to argue with the goalkeepers and it is likely only injury will prevent Pickford, Ramsdale or Pope from making the squad.
In defence, Ben White (8/11), Kyle Walker (4/5) and Marc Guehi (10/11) all remain at odds-on but a lack of experience with the national team for the former and latter and a recent injury for Walker is what has placed them at the bottom of the betting.
James Ward-Prowse (8/11) has been a regular under Southgate in recent years but it is seen as an outsider for the squad in terms of pecking order, despite being a fair bit of odds-on.
Should the 26 players above remain fit, the inclusion of those on the fringes may well come down to Southgate's decision on system and balance, with a forward - likely Toney - likely to miss out in favour of a defender or midfielder.
At present, 13 players are odds-on for a spot in Gareth Southgate's starting XI to face Iran on November 21.
Trippier and Luke Shaw (11/10) appear to be the straight choice at left-back or left-wing-back after Southgate's failed to attempt to shoehorn Saka, a revelation on the right of a front three for Arsenal over the past 18 months, into the role against Italy recently ultimately saw the Gunners star subbed after a wretched hour.
Saka instead looks to be locked in a battle with Mount and Foden should Southgate revert to 4-2-3-1 instead of a back three, with the bookies believing Sterling is certain to start.
That possible change in system against a 'lesser' opponent means it is likely only two of Dier, Maguire and Stones will start.
Thirteen players odds-on to start (and one further at 11/10) fairly reflects England's changeable system, and the few places still seemingly up for grabs.
Odds correct 1230 BST (10/10/22)
