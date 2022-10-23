In the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace the 25-year-old scored for the first time since the goal which kept the Toffees in the Premier League last May, coincidentally also against Palace and in front of the Gwladys Street end.

It was only his fourth appearance of the season and the first time he has made back-to-back starts since a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.

He is currently priced at 8/1 with Sky Bet to make Gareth Southgate's final squad for Qatar, which is announced on November 13.

But Lampard thinks if he can find a bit of form with the World Cup less than a month away the 25-year-old has a chance of regaining his international place.

“I’m delighted for him because he has been frustrated and wanting to be involved,” said the Toffees boss.

“It has been trying to find the right moment fitness-wise. Today you saw the fitness and sharpness.

“I don’t know (if it will be too late for the World Cup), that’s Gareth’s shout but I do know Gareth knows him really well so it is not about finding anything much new about him.

“It is about him being fit and firing and if he can sustain that going into the break it will be Gareth’s choice.

“The rest is slightly out of his hands but what he could control today he certainly did.”