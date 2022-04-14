With Gareth Southgate's highly anticipated England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar set to be announced this week, there's certainly plenty to ponder for the Three Lions manager as to who he'll pick in his final list of 26.

One area that will undoubtedly be giving him a plethora of headaches is who to choose as back-ups to superstar striker Harry Kane. Blessed with an embarrassment of riches in attacking areas with many different profiles, finding the right balance and the ideal personnel to either start games if Kane's absent or make an impact from the bench is a task that's easier said than done. Indeed, with many options to consider, Southgate will have to decide if he wants like-for-like replacements for Kane or whether to go for something a little different. As things stand, though, the four men that appear to have the best chance of making the plane are Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham, Callum Wilson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Should Ivan Toney go to the World Cup? Having enjoyed an excellent start to the 2022/2023 Premier League season by already bagging eight goals and supplying two assists in 13 matches, Toney's unquestionably putting his best foot forward. Fresh from receiving his first England call-up and mentioning how he didn't feel out of place at all in training, the Brentford powerhouse is right in the reckoning. Such a nightmare for opponents to play against due to his towering frame, forceful approach, athleticism, ingenuitive passing and expert finishing, he's proven why he's one of the elite marksmen in England. Aside from being a magnificent penalty taker, which is underlined by him scoring 20 consecutive in-game spot kicks, it's important to note how he can also find the back of the net with power, finesse and placement.

Smart with his movement in behind and into the box, adept at holding the ball up, handy at helping his team win second balls due to his strength and aerial prowess and a master at occupying defenders, Toney's skillset is well suited to serve as an able deputy for Kane. Able to act as a quality out ball and also competent at connecting play shrewdly to feet, plus shown how he can contribute heavily defensively, there'd be very few complaints if the multifaceted Toney was selected. "We have been tracking him for a long time,” Southgate insisted. “I had a good chat with Thomas Frank about him last season. His form and his qualities – not only his goal scoring but his technical ability, buildup play and aerial prowess – give us a different threat to some of the other players we could pick.” Should Callum Wilson go to the World Cup? Boasting the best goals per minute figures out of the in-focus candidates and Kane, Callum Wilson is doing everything in his power to impress the Three Lions boss. In red hot form at just the right time, the Newcastle United hitman has been a key driving force behind the Magpies' sensational start to the campaign, with his six strikes being integral towards why they're currently sitting fourth in the table. Another extremely powerful figure, who leads the line with gusto and is a handful for any backline due to his blend of relentless work rate, fantastic attitude, clever movement, lethal finishing and vast experience, it'd be a brave call to leave him at home. Serving as a fine focal point to bring others into play, great with his back to goal, measured with his depth runs and a master at recognising and exploiting spaces inside the box, there's so much to like about his output.

Posing as an exceptional candidate if called upon, the only real downside is his terrible injury record, which has forced him to miss roughly 30 games for the Magpies in the last 18 months alone. In scintillating form and hungry to make it, in what will probably be the 30-year-old's last chance to play at a World Cup, all the signs are promising at this stage he'll achieve his aim. “Of course (I’m looking at the World Cup),” Wilson recently told Sky Sports. “For me, I’m just focussing on my performances. Game in game out, little by little, trying to add goals but also all-round performance I think I’m trying to improve. Hopefully, it catches the eye of the England manager — that’s my dream to play at a World Cup." Should Tammy Abraham go to the World Cup? Despite previously appearing a lock to book his ticket to Qatar and featuring in Southgate's most recent squad, Abraham's stuttering recent efforts in front of goal have raised questions about his inclusion. While he enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign in Italy, where he registered a superb 27 goals and six assists, and was an instrumental figure in leading Jose Mourinho's AS Roma to Europa Conference League glory, things haven't gone to plan at all so far this season. Misfiring badly and struggling to find his groove following the arrival of Paulo Dybala, his inability to replicate his form from last term has been worrying. Without a goal in his last six Serie A matches and only mustering three goals so far this term, he'll need to briskly turn around his fortunes if he's to secure his spot. It must be noted, though, that he's still been getting the chances and contributing in other areas, it's just his usually good finishing that's been letting him down.

Based on his characteristics, having the more elusive Abraham to call on would certainly be a major boost, for he offers far more dynamism and pace than the others while still acting as a quality target man. Able to stretch backlines, increase their counter attacking threat, attract markers to create space for teammates, wreak havoc with his mazy dribbling and astute at finding room inside the box, it's easy to see why Southgate's a big advocate of his. "There are a few players in the team with that position at stake," Southgate asserted in June when asked if he could deputise for Kane. "Tammy's goalscoring position is the best in the whole squad this season. It's a slightly different league, but it's not easy to score goals in that division. We know if we get the ball to him between the posts, he'll be in the right place and he will finish. It's interesting to see how the rest of his game, the build-up play, the pressing, all that fits in." With time running out for him to hit his straps and rekindle his 2021/2022 form, the time is now for Abraham to step up and stake his claim. Should Dominic Calvert-Lewin go to the World Cup? Although he's only played 300 league minutes for Everton this crusade due to injury, Calvert-Lewin is still a legitimate contender to be included. With 11 caps and four goals to his name for England, Southgate's well aware of what he brings to the table and hasn't been afraid to pick him in the past. Standing an imposing 187 cm and such a tremendous aerial weapon courtesy of explosive leap, timing and capacity to swiftly pick up the ball's trajectory, this aspect of his game can definitely come in handy in big tournaments. Moreover, his keen eye for a pass, nifty work with the ball at his feet, ability to outmuscle foes, pacy runs in behind and down the channels and ability to operate in a strike partnership or on his own adds to his worth.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin in conversation with Harry Kane

His immense defensive contributions also warrants mention, for he's a fantastic presser and has an insatiable appetite to help his team, with his output in this regard serving as the catalyst for many goals for Everton over the years. Seeing as he's missed so much action and still isn't completely up to speed or at full fitness, the England coach may deem the risk too big to ultimately give him the nod. But Calvert-Lewin's remaining optimistic and not giving up yet, as he's desperate to embark on one last push to be involved. "It’s every boy's dream to go to the World Cup,” Calvert-Lewin said. “I’ve been counting down the days to get back on the pitch. All I can do is play the best I can for Everton and score goals and see where that takes me. First and foremost, it’s what I do here at Everton." What do the numbers say? By the numbers, upon comparing the four contenders for the coveted back-up striking roles, it's interesting to see who holds the ascendancy in what departments. The graphics below compiled using Wyscout data aptly highlight where each man is excelling this season.

Notable numbers for each player can be found below. Toney leads the way in assists p90, key passes p90, expected assists p90, crosses p90, passes into the final third p90, through passes p90, deep completions p90, progressive passes p90, successful defensive actions p90, defensive duels p90, sliding tackles p90 and interceptions p90. Wilson is ahead for goals p90, shots p90, touches inside the box p90 and expected goals p90. Abraham ranks best for passing accuracy, dribbling, progressive runs p90, offensive duels p90, successful attacking actions p90, shots on target percentage, long passes received p90, smart passes p90 and aerial duels won percentage. Calvert-Lewin tops the pile for conversion rate, aerial duels p90, possession adjusted sliding tackles p90 and fouls p90.