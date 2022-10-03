It's rare to see a statistical anomaly encapsulate a frequent problem perfectly.

After all, the definition of an anomaly is something that deviates from what is standard, normal, or expected. Granted, Liverpool's dreadful defending has been standard, normal and increasingly expected this term, but the particular anomaly in their 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend puts a spotlight on the issues at hand. The three goals conceded by the Reds came from six shots. Each of the six attempts was on target and each was classified in the data as a clear-cut scoring opportunity.

Allowing an average of 0.34 expected goals (xG) per shot is a solid representation of the 'it looks like they might score every time they go forward' cliché. Alisson aside In truth, Liverpool may have found themselves in a deeper hole than the early two-goal lead Brighton held. Alisson was, once again, outstanding. Being complimentary of a goalkeeper in a team that is consistently conceding goals is not a regular occurrence, but the Brazilian continues to shine in an otherwise underwhelming unit. Alisson performing excellently is nothing new. Indeed, Liverpool have always asked a lot of him when it comes to saving big chances. Goalkeeper.com data scientist and modeller John Harrison identified Alisson as the best goalkeeper in the league based on value in goals prevented last season, most notably in 1v1 stopping (+8.46).

Of course, Alisson is the last line of defence, and one they can trust implicitly based on past performances. The recent regularity of clear-cut chances he is facing is predominantly down to the players in front of him. Relief from pressure If attack is the best form of defence, albeit in a slightly different meaning, pressing in higher areas has undoubtedly been a key part in Liverpool's success under Jürgen Klopp. It's clear that their intensity in pressuring opponents has dropped in 2022/23, however. Whether it's Sadio Mané's departure, an energetic presence up top, or an ageing, shorthanded midfield, the Reds are don't defend from the front with the same verve. Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League in total attacking third pressures, a low rank when considering the style of play they are famed for, while sitting in 17th for middle third pressures. By way of comparison, Klopp's side were 1st and 12th respectively in the same metrics last term.

Pressures - Number of times applying pressure to opposing player who is receiving, carrying or releasing the ball.

Isolated displays of a lack of coordination between the lines has led to poor displays in the past, most notably the 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa in October 2020, but their backline, which looks extremely vulnerable at present, has been left exposed far too this campaign. Sharing the blame Klopp has previously tried to defend the indefensible — Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending. There is no hiding the fact he is one of the very worst defenders in the league, however, highlighted as the weak link by any and all opposition at this point. Alexander-Arnold's sheer productivity with his passing range was enough accept his liability at the back in previous seasons. Now, his current output is not enough to cloak the deficiencies. Obviously he could find form going forward, and Alexander Arnold's not exactly getting much help elsewhere in the unit. Virgil van Dijk's air of invincibility is waning with every subpar appearance, perhaps missing a consistent central defensive partner, while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have underwhelmed at left-back.