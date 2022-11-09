The 22-year-old, who has won 15 England caps, was injured during the Blues' win away at AC Milan in October and had always looked unlikely to be fit in time.

There had been growing optimism over the past week that James had made a quicker than expected recovery after he returned to light training following a period of extensive rehabilitation in Abu Dhabi.

Ultimately though, with major fitness concerns also surrounding fellow right-back Kyle Walker and midfielder Kalvin Phillips, Gareth Southgate has decided he cannot risk selecting a partially fit James in his final squad.

The England manager names his 26-man group for Qatar on Thursday at 14:00 GMT.