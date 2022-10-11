James cut a dejected figure when trudging off midway through the second half with an apparent leg problem, adding to both Chelsea and England’s injury concerns.

Jorginho’s penalty and a fine Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finish sealed Chelsea’s fourth win in a row in all competitions under Graham Potter.

Former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori endured a night to forget at the San Siro with an 18th-minute red card that put his old club in the driving seat.

England arguably boast the most strength at right-back in world football, but manager Gareth Southgate’s options for Qatar are appearing more limited by the day.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is rated only 50-50 to make the World Cup that starts on November 20 after groin surgery.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has an ankle problem, and now James has added to those worries.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier would seem the national side’s only fit established right-back at this moment, though club and country will hope for good news on James.

Tomori revealed his latent fury from Milan’s 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in the build-up to this rematch.

If the 24-year-old came into the contest grinding his teeth, he left the San Siro pitch prematurely with steam coming out of his ears.

Tomori raged at referee Daniel Siebert, fourth official Daniel Schlager and a host of innocent bystanders too, refusing to leave the pitch after being sent off.