Having appeared destined to be leaving Chelsea in the summer, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who became the most expensive goalkeeper in history when the Blues signed him for £72 million back in 2018, has seemingly cemented his place as Graham Potter's number one.

With Kepa struggling to live up to the lofty expectations that came with his hefty price tag, the Spaniard's Chelsea career has seen him spend long stints on the bench as second choice due to his struggles. Although he's mixed some highs with the lows, the fact he's only made 129 appearances in all competitions since joining over four years ago illustrates his inability to truly stamp his mark. Things at present, though, are trending in a distinctly upward trajectory for him, for after the recently sacked Thomas Tuchel opted to start him in Chelsea's Champions League opener, he hasn't looked back. With Potter now in charge in place of the German, the English tactician looks set to stick with the former Athletic Club starlet, who's vindicating his decision with consistently strong performances.

Starting the last five games and producing some masterful saves on his way to keeping two clean sheets and conceding only three goals, the man who hasn't let in a goal in nearly 280 minutes of action has been playing full of conviction, authority and confidence again. Having previously come under fire for his questionable decision making and issues dealing with 1v1s, which led to him making many high-profile mistakes over the years, he's handling situations far better nowadays. Indeed, playing under managers like Tuchel and Potter, who prefer to control matches and organise their teams diligently, as opposed to Frank Lampard's Chelsea that were less disciplined, thus causing him to be exposed more often, is certainly helping him too. An excellent shot stopper with razor sharp reflexes and reactions, this has seen the penalty saving genius get down and across smartly, plus dive to quell higher shots as well from his powerful base posture. Showing far better judgement and assessing situations more coherently right now, it's been positive to see him dealing with aerial balls more soundly, rushing out with purpose and handling the ball better, as he's cutting quite the accomplished figure.

Getting across rapidly down and to his left to deny the shot

Spectacular full stretch save

Rapid reactions to get across to keep out Eze's scintillating strike

Moving swiftly to get across and make his save

Coming out with authority to punch clear

Rising nicely to claim the ball among a sea of bodies

Using both his arms and his legs to make his saves, in combination with his largely ideal positioning and how he sets himself smartly, has helped the gifted, explosive and athletic netminder operate at a level resembling his best. Seeing as Potter's philosophy places a heavy emphasis on building out from the back, his aptitude in this regard has clearly endeared him to his manager, which is something the Blues boss recently touched on. "I thought he did really well,” Potter explained to Chelsea TV following the Crystal Palace win. “It’s important for us. At times, we have to play out through the pressure, and it gives you the chance to attack the next line. So it’s an important aspect to the team. "But ultimately, they [the goalkeepers] are there to save the ball for us as well, and he did that when he had to, so yeah, a really good game from him.” Comfortable on the ball and boasting a quality range of passing so he can hit targets over shorter, intermediate and longer distances, he has a pass to match just about any scenario. So vital in helping his team beat the press, manipulate the first line of pressure, switch the angle of attacks and pinpoint targets to progress upfield, his composure and coherent distribution has been a major asset.

Superb lofted pass to beat the press

Due to Potter wanting to draw the press to generate spaces to exploit centrally or wide, Kepa's not only done a superb job helping bypass adversaries but also in terms of offering himself as an option for teammates for backpasses to reset moves while forming vital overloads.

Generating a 3v2 before hitting a penetrative upfield pass

Forming a vital overload to help Chelsea beat the press

Moreover, if he needs to go longer into the forwards or fullbacks, the 28-year-old has had no issue doing so, measuring his passes nicely to hit his targets. Upon comparing his numbers to Edouard Mendy from this season, it's notable how he holds the ascendancy in many key metrics in relation to save percentage, prevented goals, progressive passes, accurate passes into the final third and forward passes.

Looking far more assured and happy with life at Chelsea, Kepa deserves tremendous credit for boldly choosing to stay at Stamford Bridge when leaving appeared the wisest option, as his decision to fight for his place and back himself has paid off handsomely. Gaining the belief and trust of Potter, who sees him as the ideal man for his defined system and fully appreciates what he brings to the table, it'll be a hard task for Mendy to reclaim his spot. "He is very positive in his mind, he tries to give us positivity. We changed a couple of things in the line-up and the structure. So we have to adjust to that. Thinking, watching and understanding how we play," Kepa stated in admiration of Potter. “It’s the same for all the team. We want a good presence on the pitch, take the ball, attack as much as we can, and when we lose the ball recover it as soon as possible. "Try to create chances, to involve the fans with the atmosphere in the stadium and we are going to step it forward because it is only two or three trainings with the [manager].

Kepa quote

"With Graham, we have a new start, different ideas and I think the fans are waiting to see what is going to happen and how it will be. "He (Potter) is a coach who has only been with us for two weeks but it is clear that the team wants to be the protagonist, we want to have the ball to attack. "I'm doing well with my characteristics, I feel comfortable in this style and we have a long way to grow because we haven't had much time to train, we're picking up his methods and I think we're on the right track." Emphatically turning around his fortunes by grasping his opportunities and never giving up, Kepa's ability to handle adversity and come back from the cold has been nothing short of impressive. And for that, he certainly deserves all the plaudits that come his way.