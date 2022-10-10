Liam Kelly looks at the Champions League meeting between AC Milan and Chelsea at the San Siro, picking out a best bet.

After two disappointing results, Chelsea finally found the spark their Champions League campaign needed with a comfortable 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday. Such is the UCL schedule, they immediately play the reverse fixture against AC Milan, seeking a quick double versus the Italian side to put them in the box seat in Group E. Winning at the San Siro is a tough ask for any away side, however, which makes the match odds avoidable for the visitors in my opinion.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday TV channel: BT Sport 2 AC Milan 23/10 | Draw 2/1| Chelsea 11/8

Still, it's clear from last week's match-up that Chelsea are the superior side, so a bet from a different market looks the play. It's the 2.5 goal line that makes appeal in this one, set at almost a pick'em with bookmakers. UNDER 2.5 GOALS appears a shade big at the prices — notably the 20/23 with Betfair. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Milan could hardly get anything going as visitors in matchday three (xG: CHE 1.88 - 0.68 MIL), a showing of complete control by Chelsea in what was their best performance under Graham Potter yet. Indeed, control is one of the positives Potter can offer as a tactician, ready to adapt at a moment's notice to keep his side in charge. It's one of the reasons behind Brighton's success as a defensive unit. Signs are that he is bringing that solidity to Chelsea, who have allowed a total of just 2.57 expected goals against (xGA) in Potter's four games as manager.

AC Milan are slouches at the back, either, averaging 0.96 xGA per game across their opening nine Serie A matches. They held Chelsea to 10 shots in the reverse fixture, albeit three of them were big chances. Back in Italy, and with both sides favoured to come out on top against the 'lesser' teams in the group after this game, unders is the selection

AC Milan v Chelsea score prediction and best bets 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 20/23 (Betfair Sportsbook) Score prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 1530 BST (10/10/22)