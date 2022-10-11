Less than a week after locking horns in Germany, Celtic and RB Leipzig meet again in matchday four of the UCL. George Gamble picks out a best bet.
1pt Christopher Nkunku to score anytime at 9/5 (General)
RB Leipzig have had their own mini soap-opera going on as Captain Peter Gulasci has undergone surgery after tearing his ACL. Marco Rose then publicly lambasted Timo Werner for his reaction to being substituted against Celtic last week, which was followed by Technical Director Christopher Vivell being fired over a ‘difference of opinion’.
The Bhoys are at the bottom of Group F at the halfway stage, and boss Ange Postecoglou has called on his side to be “brave and bold” if they’re to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage of this competition.
The hosts bounced back from defeat in Germany last week by claiming a last-gasp winner away to St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership, and they will need to draw on that never-say-die attitude when they host RB Leipzig.
Celtic Park will be rocking for this encounter, but it’s hard to back the hosts considering they have failed to win 21 of their last 23 games in the Champions League proper and possess just a 15% win-rate against German opposition in UEFA competitions.
Visitors RB Leipzig will surely, despite the off-field drama, feel confident of claiming a victory that would all but guarantee, at minimum, a place in the Europa League knockout stages.
They dominated the ball in the reverse fixture and registered more shots than the Scottish outfit (xG: RBL 2.52 - 0.97 CEL).
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a similar pattern in this encounter and they will look for someone to come up with a moment or two of magic. CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU has provided those moments time and time again.
The Frenchman has scored four goals in his last three matches and he’s expected to line up centrally behind striker Andre Silva. He was on target in Germany when these two sides met and thrives on the big occasions.
Nkunku is a key part of everything that RB Leipzig do and backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME at a best price of 9/5 makes plenty of appeal.
Score prediction: Celtic 1-2 RB Leipzig (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct 1500 BST (10/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.