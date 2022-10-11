RB Leipzig have had their own mini soap-opera going on as Captain Peter Gulasci has undergone surgery after tearing his ACL. Marco Rose then publicly lambasted Timo Werner for his reaction to being substituted against Celtic last week, which was followed by Technical Director Christopher Vivell being fired over a ‘difference of opinion’.

The Bhoys are at the bottom of Group F at the halfway stage, and boss Ange Postecoglou has called on his side to be “brave and bold” if they’re to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage of this competition.

The hosts bounced back from defeat in Germany last week by claiming a last-gasp winner away to St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership, and they will need to draw on that never-say-die attitude when they host RB Leipzig.

Celtic Park will be rocking for this encounter, but it’s hard to back the hosts considering they have failed to win 21 of their last 23 games in the Champions League proper and possess just a 15% win-rate against German opposition in UEFA competitions.