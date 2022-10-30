Sporting Life
Free World Cup betting guide: Tips, predictions and best bets for every team plus outrights

By Sporting Life
16:17 · SUN October 30, 2022

The all new 2022 World Cup betting guide - packed with tips, stats, analysis and more than 35 best bets - is now available for FREE.

A World Cup like no other thanks to its mid-season staging in the European winter, the intrigue and need to gain a betting edge has never been higher.

From Infogol percentage chance and predictions on each country’s most likely stage of elimination, to detailed expert betting selections on every single team we have you covered for Qatar.

World Cup betting guide:

  • Infogol predictions and probabilities
  • Best bet and analysis on all 32 nations
  • Expert view on the tournament's top teams
  • World Cup outright best bets
  • World Cup Golden Boot selections
The World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS