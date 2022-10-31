Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup in Qatar
Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup in Qatar

Paul Pogba to miss World Cup after injury setback

By Sporting Life
18:38 · MON October 31, 2022

France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup after suffering another injury setback, his agent has said.

The 29-year-old is yet to make a competitive appearance for Juventus since returning to the Serie A side from Manchester United this summer.

He had resumed training last week following a torn meniscus only to sustain another knee injury.

Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta released a statement to French and Italian media on Monday saying the setback will keep him out until the new year.

“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” the statement said.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join the Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow.

“But what changes things are hard work, resilience and discipline, all of which are the only things in Paul’s mind at these challenging times.

“Paul will continue working giving his very best to be back on the pitch for the fans and his team as soon as possible.”

A statement from Juventus gave no timetable for Pogba’s return, stating only that he needed to “continue his rehabilitation program”.

Pogba, capped 91 times for France, was a key part of their World Cup-winning campaign four years ago, scoring in the final as they beat Croatia 4-2.

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS