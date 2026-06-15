Tunisia sack head coach Sabri Lamouchi after one game at the World Cup

Tunisia have sacked head coach Sabri Lamouchi following their 5-1 defeat to Sweden at the World Cup.

Yasin Ayari's brace, combined with efforts from Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak and Mattias Svanberg, ensured Graham Potter's men began their tournament in emphatic fashion. It was a result which sealed Lamouchi's fate - he could do nothing but watch on as his side were comfortably beaten. Reports emerged on Monday that the Tunisian Football Federation had sacked Lamouchi, although it then emerged he had taken training.

But former Morocco and Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard has been appointed head coach of the side until the end of the tournament. Ex-Cardiff and Nottingham Forest boss Lamouchi took the helm in January after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal. However, they would score just two goals in five outings under his guidance. Tunisia were 4/5 pre-tournament favourites to finish bottom of Group F, with some bookmakers now going as short as 1/8 following their opening game result.